‘Symptoms of Dying’: Music Star Reveals She Became ‘Really Unwell’ From Diet Change and Was Taken to Hospital

A pop/dance star has revealing a scary medical episode she faced while traveling abroad.

Confidence Man’s Janet Planet recalled her situation in a recent interview on the Manchester’s Finest food/interview show mEats. When interviewer Matt White noticed the singer wasn’t partaking in pasta, she revealed she was “gluten-free” due to a serious allergy.

“I get ill. I get really ill,” Janet (a.k.a. Grace Stephenson) noted. “My stomach just gets swollen.”

However, her bandmate/”brother” Sugar Bones (Aidan Moore) pointed out that Janet sometimes says “f— it” and works gluten back into her diet. However, the “Holiday” and “gossip” vocalist’s desire for bread once sparked a hospital visit.

“..then I get really unwell,” Janet said. “Like there was one time in Madrid where I’d just eaten gluten for like 6 months and then suddenly I had to get taken to hospital. I was just like ‘I’m dying,’ and I wasn’t dying, but I was like ‘I’m definitely dying … something’s wrong with me.’”

Sugar injected to agree, “You had all the symptoms of dying.”

When Janet arrived at the hospital, the dance music star was “humiliated” to learn her “extreme stomach pain” was only caused by her gluten-allergy flaring up. As she paraphrased, the medical team essentially said, “You’re not dying; you’re just a p—.”

When discussing why she’s so tempted by gluten, the “Does It Make You Feel Good?” singer noted that her inability to eat makes it all the more tantalizing. She gets “weird goosebumps” when she thinks about gluten-filled foods and once even ate a croissant so tasty it moved her to tears.

She told the interviewer and her bandmate, “If you couldn’t eat the gluten, then you would understand.”