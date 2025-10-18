Pop/Dance Music Star Injured, Performs Concert in Wheelchair and on Crutches

One of the most electrifying live acts touring today is dealing with a physical setback — but the group isn’t letting it slow them down.

Janet Planet, one of the vocalists of the pop/dance act Confidence Man, recently broke her ankle. As the band showed on Instagram, fans in attendance for the band’s Oct. 10 Austin City Limits Festival would call it “not your usual conman show.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Play video

Confidence Man’s live act features loads of fun and energetic choreography from Janet (a.k.a. Grace Stephenson) and her bandmate/”brother” Sugar Bones (Aidan Moore), while a veiled backing band of DJ Reggie Goodchild (Lewis Stephenson) and drummer Clarence McGuffie (identifity unknown) supports them. However, with Janet injured, that meant they would have to change it up for the Austin, Texas, performance.

Sugar pushed a boot-clad Janet around the stage in a wheelchair as she did her best to keep the crowd hyped throughout the performance. She ultimately busted out a set of crutches to perform some of band’s songs, including “Holiday” and “ALL MY PEOPLE,” while carefully jumping around.

Play video

Fans seemed to loved how Confidence Man persevered through the situation. One fan on Instagram praised Janet as the “hardest working woman in music,” while another called her “effortlessly iconic.” Another ConMan fan wrote, “Never getting over this set lol” with a fire emoji.

After the ACL set, the “gossip” and “I Can’t Lose You” vocalist underwent “localized cryotherapy and red light” treatment from a nearby provider.

Confidence Man Discuss Janet Planet’s Injury

Sugar Bones and Janet Planet of Confidence Man perform during Ice Cream Factory Summer Festival 2022 on Dec. 28, 2022 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Matt Jelonek/WireImage/Getty Images)

Janet and Sugar discussed the injury during a BBC interview, with the pair noting this was a first for the group. You’d think their wild performance style would lead to more injuries, but aside from some shoulder and hand injuries to Sugar, they hadn’t been immobilized like this before.

“It’s my first injury,” Janet said before comparing her situation to Sugar’s setbacks. “No offense to Sugar, but I need my ankles a lot!”

Best wishes to Janet Planet as she recovers!