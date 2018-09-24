Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show: Cardi B in Negotiations to Appear

Cardi B might be joining Maroon 5 onstage during the Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show in February. The 25-year-old rapper is reportedly in talks to perform with the band during “Girls Like You,” which she is featured on.

But the superstar is reportedly also fighting for her chance to perform a solo set during the iconic moment, according to TMZ, which reports that she’s getting a lot of offers to perform in early February, giving her leverage to make the best deal possible.

Needless to say, fans are jumping at the idea of Cardi getting a chance to shine at the television event of the year.

“The #SuperBowl half time show should be Maroon 5 performing Girls Like You w/ Cardi B, them leaving, and Cardi B performing her whole new album,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

The rapper’s possible set assuages some hip-hop fans disappointment with the initial Maroon 5 announcement, with many arguing that because Super Bowl LIII will be held in Atlanta, the show should pay tribute to the city’s rich hip-hop history and background.

Rumors about Cardi B’s involvement in the show have persisted since it was announced last week that Maroon 5 would be headlining the show. Some fans are hoping that she will also be joined by rapper Travis Scott, who is reportedly on a “short list” with Cardi for the Pepsi Halftime Show at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“It’s a Super Bowl tradition to speculate about the performers for the Pepsi Halftime Show. We are continuing to work with Pepsi on our plans but do not have any announcements to make on what will be another epic show,” a representative for Maroon 5 told Billboard after sources told the magazine Scott and Cardi might join the band.

Other fans think Cardi’s husband, Offset, and the rest of his rap trio, Migos, will perform.

“Maroon 5 going to be playing the [Super Bowl] halftime show in ATL. Cardi B has a song with them ‘girls like you’ so she will make an appearance. which means offset will be there and [Migos] will now also be playing at halftime to represent the ATL,” the fan wrote.

Super Bowl LIII airs live from Atlanta on CBS on Sunday, Feb. 3.