Super Bowl LIII Halftime Performer Travis Scott to Play Pre-Game Party

Naysayers won’t stop Travis Scott from having a good time in Atlanta during the Super Bowl weekend.

Not only with the 26-year-old rapper perform during Super Bowl LIII‘s Halftime Show, but he will also headline Pepsi‘s invite-only Super Bowl weekend party at Planet Pepsi in Atlanta on Friday, Feb. 1, Entertainment Tonight reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The news of Scott’s latest gig, which will take place just two days before the New England Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams, come after the announcement that he and Big Boi will join halftime show headliners Maroon 5. Gladys Knight will sing the national anthem before the game.

According to ET, fans who will be in Atlanta for the Super Bowl can try to snag a ticket to the multi-sensory pre-Super Bowl show by using social media clues to find and take selfies with four murals created by artists Melissa Mitchell, Janice Rago, Eric Nine and Bigteeff.

Those who live outside of Atlanta can still get tickets to the concert thanks to Pepsi and iHeartMedia’s social media contest for a pair of tickets and flyaways to the party. The show will also be live-streamed.

After Scott was criticized by celebrities like Michael B. Jordan and Rev. Al Sharpton for accepting the halftime show gig in the midst of the controversy surrounding Colin Kaepernick and kneeling protests, the rapper made a statement revealing that he agreed to the show after the NFL made a $500,000 donation to a social justice charity.

“I back anyone who takes a stand for what they believe in. I know being an artist that it’s in my power to inspire. So before confirming the Super Bowl Halftime performance, I made sure to partner with the NFL on this important donation,” Scott said. “I am proud to support Dream Corps. and the work they do that will hopefully inspire and promote change.”

Knight, who will sing the national anthem, also spoke out against naysayers of her upcoming performance.

“I understand that Mr. Kaepernick is protesting two things, and they are police violence and injustice,” the 74-year-old legend wrote in a statement last week after making the initial announcement. “It is unfortunate that our National Anthem has been dragged into this debate when the distinctive senses of the National Anthem and fighting for justice should each stand alone.”

“I am here today and on Sunday, Feb. 3 to give the Anthem back its voice, to stand for that historic choice of words, the way it unites us when we hear it and to free it from the same prejudices and struggles I have fought long and hard for all my life, from walking back hallways, from marching with our social leaders, from using my voice for good — I have been in the forefront of this battle longer than most of those voicing their opinions to win the right to sing our country’s Anthem on a stage as large as the Super Bowl LIII,” she continued.

“No matter who chooses to deflect with this narrative and continue to mix these two in the same message, it is not so and cannot be made so by anyone speaking it. I pray that this National Anthem will bring us all together in a way never before witnessed and we can move forward and untangle these truths which mean so much to all of us.”

Super Bowl LIII will air live on CBS from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, Feb. 3.