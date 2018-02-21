Super Bowl LII: 10 Songs Justin Timberlake Should Perform at Super Bowl

Justin Timberlake has about 20 minutes to impress over 100 million people watching the Super Bowl on Sunday, before he heads out on his Man of the Woods tour. The pop star has a big collection of songs to perform, from his days with *NSYNC to his solo career.

Timberlake is planning to highlight songs from his new album, Man of the Woods. During his pre-game press conference this week, the 37-year-old said is performance will feature things “never done before.”

“It’s a moment where you have the opportunity to bring so many people together through what I think is the greatest art form, which is music,” Timberlake told reporters. “And so that has been sort of the ethos of inspiration behind putting the set list together.”

“And, you know, I like to make dance music so I hope everyone is dancing,” Timberlake said.

Super Bowl LII kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC. Here is a look at 10 songs Timberlake should perform during his halftime show.

Filthy

One song you can almost guarantee Timberlake will perform is “Filthy,” the lead single from Man of the Woods. The song started at No. 23 on the Billboard Pop Songs radio chart, the highest debut for a male artist since The Weeknd’s “Can’t Feel My Face” started at No. 19 in June 2015. The song also started at No. 24 on the Adult Pop Songs chart.

Let The Groove Get In

“Let The Goove Get In” is one of the highlights from The 20/20 Experience, and if Timberlake wants to get the audience at U.S. Bank Stadium dancing, this is one to play. The track was never released as a single, which is a shame. Although the song is over seven minutes long, Timberlake could easily cut it down for the halftime show.

Bye Bye Bye

Last year, “Bye Bye Bye” appeared in an ad for the Bai drink. This year, Timberlake could dust off the song to give *NSYNC fans a dose of nostalgia. Timberlake said there is no *NSYNC reunion planned, but he did not say anything about performing one of their songs.

Mirrors

“Mirrors” was one of the big singles from The 20/20 Experience. The album version runs eight minutes, but it was cut down to four minutes for the radio. He also performed this song live during the 20/20 tour and while on Saturday Night Live.

Damn Girl

“Damn Girl” is one of the cooler album tracks from FutureSex/LoveSounds. The record features will.i.am, but Timberlake would not need the Black Eyed Peas singer to make a short reference to the song. It is another one that could get the crowd dancing.

Take Back the Night

“Take Back the Night” was the lead single for The 20/20 Experience – 2 of 2. That record is nowhere near as good as the first album, but “Take Back the Night” is one of its highlights. It would be really cool to see this one included on the Super Bowl setlist.

Seniorita

If JT wants to go far back into his catalogue without touching “Rock Your Body” – the song he performed during the infamous Super Bowl XXXVIII halftime show with Janet Jackson – “Seniorita” might be a cool relic to dust off. The song opens his first solo album, Justified and was released as a single in 2003. Timberlake must still like the track, since he performed it during the 20/20 Experience Tour in 2013 and 2014.

Can’t Stop The Feeling

The Parents Television Council begged Timberlake to keep his performance “family-friendly.” Performing “Can’t Stop The Feeling” would certainly make them happy. The song was featured in Trolls and was nominated for the Best Original Song Oscar.

Say Something

Another song Timberlake could perform from Man of the Woods is “Say Something,” which features Grammy-winner Chris Stapleton. The song is also another single from the new album.

“Chris asked me, ‘What do you want to write about?’” Timberlake said in a behind-the-scenes clip. “I said, ‘Honestly, I want to say something, but I just don’t want to get caught up in the rhythm of it.’ And we just looked at each other, and he was like, ‘Hold on, let me get my pad.’ Sometimes when someone doesn’t say anything, you know what they mean.”

Suit & Tie

One more song from The 20/20 Experience Timberlake should do is “Suit & Tie,” the lead song from that album. The record features Jay Z, and he would have to perform a censored version. Timberlake performed it plenty of times during the 20/20 tour and while promoting it, so he could be forgiven if he’s had enough of the song.