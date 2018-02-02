Music

Super Bowl Fans Already Have Lots to Say About the Halftime Show

Two days ahead of Super Bowl LII, fans are already taking to Twitter to express their thoughts […]

By

Two days ahead of Super Bowl LII, fans are already taking to Twitter to express their thoughts about the Pepsi Halftime Show. This year, Justin Timberlake will take the stage in the annually anticipated performance.

Over 100 million people tuned into Lady Gaga’s halftime show last February, so it’s fair to say Timberlake is on plenty of Americans’ minds in the week leading up to the biggest TV event of the year.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Many Timberlake stans are sharing their excitement on social media.

Others are more concerned over who he will bring with him onstage (if anyone at all; last year, Gaga performed without a secondary performer).

Some worried Timberlake will devote too much of the 12-minute performance to songs off his newly released album.

Many are simply not into the idea of Timberlake as the headliner, with some calling the NFL out of touch for inviting him in the first place.

Others were more focused on remembering their favorite Super Bowl Halftime Shows from years past, like Michael Jackson, Prince and Bruno Mars.

Timberlake, who has appeared in two other Super Bowl Half Time shows (one more memorable than the other), continues to deny rumors that he will be joined by his former *NSYNC bandmates onstage.

“Can we expect, perhaps, a little *NSYNC reunion? Maybe Janet?” a journalist asked Timberlake during a press conference, citing swirling rumors fueled by a Minneapolis appearance of member Joey Fatone.

“Well… uh, no,” Timberlake teased before shutting down the rumor.

Fatone also denied the rumor, betting a reporter $1000 that the band will not make a surprise appearance at the big game.

“Is any of the other guys out here? Do you see any of the other guys?” Fatone asked a TMZ reporter. Even with Fatone in the same vicitinty as the Super Bowl, with the show being on Sunday, it’s unlikely that Lance Bass, JC Chasez and Chris Kirkpatrick would show up to perform without joining Timberlake for his on-stage rehearsals.

“If I was doing something, I’d be at rehearsals right now,” he said during an earlier chat with TMZ. “So obviously, there’s your proof.”

Timberlake did not reveal any special guest appearances planned for his halftime set, but with his recent collaboration with country star Chris Stapleton and past duets with JAY-Z, Madonna and Timbaland, the pop singer would have plenty of options if he wanted an on-stage surprise.

Because Timberlake’s new album, Man of the Woods, was released on Friday, expect him to perform at least one track from the set — likely lead single “Filthy” — to put his new music in viewers’ minds.

He’ll likely also follow past artists’ tradition to show off the best of his catalog, so look out for some of Timberlake’s biggest hits, which may include family-friendly option “Can’t Stop the Feeling!,” plus more adult-style jams like “Rock Your Body,” “Suit & Tie” and “SexyBack.”

No matter what hits he decides to go with, one thing is for sure: Millions of Americans will be watching Timberlake’s every move while enjoying one hell of a Super Bowl spread.

Tagged:
, , , ,

Related Posts