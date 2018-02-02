Super Bowl Fans Already Have Lots to Say About the Halftime Show

Two days ahead of Super Bowl LII, fans are already taking to Twitter to express their thoughts about the Pepsi Halftime Show. This year, Justin Timberlake will take the stage in the annually anticipated performance.

Over 100 million people tuned into Lady Gaga’s halftime show last February, so it’s fair to say Timberlake is on plenty of Americans’ minds in the week leading up to the biggest TV event of the year.

Many Timberlake stans are sharing their excitement on social media.

If there is one thing I know is that the Super Bowl half time will not disappoint. His shows are beyond an experience, so I think it will be the best one we have seen yet. — Shelby Mallory (@Shibbbb) February 2, 2018

i love justin timberlake omg his superbowl half time performance will have me shaken — mayа (@pamelaivys) February 2, 2018

Others are more concerned over who he will bring with him onstage (if anyone at all; last year, Gaga performed without a secondary performer).

If @jtimberlake doesn’t bring @NSYNC on stage for the Super Bowl half time show, then I think we all need to agree to not buy tickets for his concert. #SuperBowlHalftime — Christina (@HritzCrackers) February 2, 2018

Part of the super bowl half time show should be a tribute to Prince OR JT should bring out Chris Stapleton to perform their new song. — valerie. (@v_aaaalll) February 2, 2018

I think it’s only fair that we let Janet Jackson give Justin Timberlake a proper “pantsing” at the Super Bowl halftime show. — Lord Rat Squirt (@lordratsquirt) February 2, 2018

Some worried Timberlake will devote too much of the 12-minute performance to songs off his newly released album.

How long is the #SuperBowl half time show? because I need to prepare myself for how much @jtimberlake is going to have to cut out of his classic song list! — Gavin George (@gavingeorge88) February 2, 2018

Many are simply not into the idea of Timberlake as the headliner, with some calling the NFL out of touch for inviting him in the first place.

Don’t know how I feel that it’s Justin Timberlake doing the half time show at the Super Bowl this year — Lee Ross (@leerosss) February 2, 2018

wait until we get the #SuperBowl halftime show ratings lmaooooo cause I’m telling you they will be LOW pic.twitter.com/q9a2lBVQIE — Filou (@LaFilouterie) February 2, 2018

Can the @NFL update who sings at the Super Bowl half time?! Ain’t nobody listen to Justin Timberlake anymore — 👊 (@MonrealAustin) February 2, 2018

I have listened to one song on this justin timberlake album and can confirm the Super Bowl halftime show will be terrible — hannah 🍌 (@itshannahvee) February 2, 2018

Others were more focused on remembering their favorite Super Bowl Halftime Shows from years past, like Michael Jackson, Prince and Bruno Mars.

So it’s almost #Superbowl time and as is customary every year I feel obliged to post the BEST Half Time performance off all time: https://t.co/hxZUcs20cb – obviously it’s #MichaelJackson – No debate, no question and no doubt the best. — Malc Jennings (@roboemjay) February 2, 2018

Reminder that Prince had the greatest Super Bowl Half Time performance of all time. pic.twitter.com/RHaqm3hobm — Laura Dern Light Speed Kamikaze (@ScottyTres) February 2, 2018

Imagine Prince performing for this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show in his hometown of Minneapolis! That shit woulda been CRAZZZY! I remember 2007 when he performed at halftime for Super Bowl XLI. That performance was EPIC- seeing him sing Purple Rain, IN the rain! ☔️ ☔️ ☔️ — ANDRA FULLER (@mrdrefuller) January 30, 2018

Timberlake, who has appeared in two other Super Bowl Half Time shows (one more memorable than the other), continues to deny rumors that he will be joined by his former *NSYNC bandmates onstage.

“Can we expect, perhaps, a little *NSYNC reunion? Maybe Janet?” a journalist asked Timberlake during a press conference, citing swirling rumors fueled by a Minneapolis appearance of member Joey Fatone.

“Well… uh, no,” Timberlake teased before shutting down the rumor.

Fatone also denied the rumor, betting a reporter $1000 that the band will not make a surprise appearance at the big game.

“Is any of the other guys out here? Do you see any of the other guys?” Fatone asked a TMZ reporter. Even with Fatone in the same vicitinty as the Super Bowl, with the show being on Sunday, it’s unlikely that Lance Bass, JC Chasez and Chris Kirkpatrick would show up to perform without joining Timberlake for his on-stage rehearsals.

“If I was doing something, I’d be at rehearsals right now,” he said during an earlier chat with TMZ. “So obviously, there’s your proof.”

Timberlake did not reveal any special guest appearances planned for his halftime set, but with his recent collaboration with country star Chris Stapleton and past duets with JAY-Z, Madonna and Timbaland, the pop singer would have plenty of options if he wanted an on-stage surprise.

Because Timberlake’s new album, Man of the Woods, was released on Friday, expect him to perform at least one track from the set — likely lead single “Filthy” — to put his new music in viewers’ minds.

He’ll likely also follow past artists’ tradition to show off the best of his catalog, so look out for some of Timberlake’s biggest hits, which may include family-friendly option “Can’t Stop the Feeling!,” plus more adult-style jams like “Rock Your Body,” “Suit & Tie” and “SexyBack.”

No matter what hits he decides to go with, one thing is for sure: Millions of Americans will be watching Timberlake’s every move while enjoying one hell of a Super Bowl spread.