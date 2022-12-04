Steve Tyler Falls Ill, Aerosmith Concert Canceled

Aerosmith's Las Vegas residency continues to be beset with problems. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame group had to cancel their show on Friday, Dec. 2 because lead singer Steven Tyler was sick and "unable" to perform. Over the summer, the group canceled their June and July performances after Tyler checked into rehab after a relapse.

"It is with great disappointment that we are forced to cancel tonight's show in Las Vegas due to Steven feeling unwell and unable to perform," the group's statement read. They expect Tyler, 74, to "make a full recovery" for the Monday, Dec. 5 show. They also apologized for making the announcement at the last minute and said refunds will be provided to ticketholders.

Aerosmith announced their Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas residency in 2018 and played the first shows in April 2019. They played their last shows before the pandemic in February 2020 and resumed performances in September. They planned to go back to the stage in June and July, but those shows were scuttled after Tyler returned to rehab.

"As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years," the band said in May. "After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery." Fans who bought tickets for those shows were reimbursed.

In July, an Airesmith representative confirmed Tyler was out of rehab. "He's doing extremely well and looking forward to being back on stage," a representative said at the time. Tyler remained sober for 10 years before his relapse.

The group has also been without founding drummer Joey Kramer in 2022. In March, he announced he would not be with the group when they resumed their Deuces Are Wild show so he could "focus his full attention on his family during these uncertain times." In June, Kramer's wife, Linda Gail Kreamer, died at 55. Kramer's family did not announce a cause of death. The couple married in 2009.

Aerosmith has not released a new album since 2012, but the "Walk This Way" band did have a major announcement last week. Their entire catalog is now at Universal Music Group, which will also be the home of all future releases. The announcement hinted at future collections of previously unreleased material from the "Vindaloo Vaults."

"It's been a long road but I'm extremely happy and proud to say on behalf of Aerosmith we have been able to bring our 50 years of music under one roof by partnering with UMG," Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry said in a statement on Dec. 1. "This will allow us to bring our music to our fans in ways we never were able to before. It's something we've dreamed about happening for a long time. It's a win for Aerosmith, UMG, and ultimately our fans. Needless to say, we are very excited. It's an incredible way to celebrate 50 years and the many more years to come."