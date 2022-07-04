Aerosmith Gives Health Update on Steven Tyler Following Rehab Stint

Steven Tyler has finished a stint in a rehabilitation facility and is ready to jump back into the swing of things. A representative for Aerosmith told PEOPLE that Tyler, 74, completed rehab, is doing "extremely well" and is "looking forward to being back on stage." The musician left the facility last week after completing more than the required 30 days of the program, TMZ reported.

The rocker relapsed this spring after 10 years of sobriety less than a month before Aerosmith was set to re-launch their Las Vegas residency. Tyler's bandmates released a statement in May saying Tyler had voluntarily entered a treatment program to "concentrate on his health and recovery," sharing that he relapsed after having foot surgery in preparation for their upcoming shows.

The band canceled concert dates in June and July with plans to continue in September. "We are devastated that we have inconvenienced so many of you, especially our most loyal fans who often travel great distances to experience our shows," Aerosmith said at the time.

Tyler has previously opened up about his sobriety journey, citing the band's early days of hard-partying and unsuccessful rehab stints in the 1980s. "I don't think there were any bands that even knew what sober was," he told GQ in 2019. "I couldn't do enough. I couldn't get high enough." After his bandmates staged an intervention in 1988, he got sober – but not without going through some feelings of resentment toward his bandmates.

"They thought, 'Get the lead singer sober, and all our problems would be over.' So I got sober and, you know, it took me many years to get over the anger of them sending me to rehab while they went on vacation," he told Haute Living. "But today, because of that moment... I am grateful and owe a thanks to them for my sobriety."

Tyler's latest health update comes around the same time as news that Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer's wife of 13 years, Linda Kramer, died at age 55. A representative for Joey Kramer confirmed that Linda died on June 22. In late March, Joey said he would not be joining the band at their Vegas residency, citing family as the reason for his "temporary leave of absence."