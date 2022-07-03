Aerosmith Drummer Joey Kramer's Wife Dies at 55

Linda Gail Kramer, the wife of Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer, died last month, her family announced Friday. Kramer was 55. No cause of death was announced. Joey, 72, and Kramer married in 2009.

Kramer died on June 22. She lived in Magnolia, Texas, with Joey and their dogs, Lucy and Cosmo, according to her obituary, published in the Boston Herald. Kramer was born in Decatur, Georgia on Feb. 27, 1967, and grew up in Houston. She was a graduate of Klein Oak High School in Spring, Texas, and worked in the high-tech industry. She most recently worked for Hewitt Packard.

Joey described his first meeting with Linda as "the biggest rush you ever had in your life," according to the family's statement. Their friends and family said they were inseparable. Kramer "loved Joey deeply and his wellbeing and happiness were her top priority," the obituary notes.

Kramer had a "mischievous sense of humor" and a passion for fine food and fast cars. She also loved the Christmas holiday season, the Barbra Streisand version of A Star Is Bown, and Hallmark Christmas movies. "Above all, she loved her family and especially her nieces and nephews. She had an insatiable concern for the well-being of children everywhere," her family said.

Aside from her husband, Kramer is survived by her parents, her sisters, step-siblings, and several nieces and nephews. Her family has not planned funeral services at this time. The family asks that memorial contributions be made to the St. Jude's Children's Research Center in Memphis or K-9 Angels Rescue in Houston.

Joey is the founding drummer of Aerosmith. In March, Joey said he would not join the band when they resumed their Deuces Are Wild residency in Las Vegas. He "regrettably made the decision to sit out the band's concerts in 2022 so he can focus his full attention on his family during these uncertain times," Aerosmith said at the time. While Kramer was on a "temporary leave of absence," John Douglas was set to play drums behind Joe Perry, Steven Tyler, Tom Hamilton, and Brad Whitford.

In May, Aerosmith canceled the June and July Las Vegas performances after Tyler voluntarily checked himself into rehab after a relapse. "As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years," the band announced on May 24. "After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery." The band plans to resume shows in September.