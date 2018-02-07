Spice Girls Reunion Tour Set for the US and UK

The Spice Girls are headed back to their shiny double-decker tour bus for a U.S. and UK reunion tour.

Just days after getting back together, TMZ is reporting that the ’90s girl group will be hitting the stage again with a U.S. and UK tour. According to the site, Scary Spice (Mel B), Sporty Spice (Melanie C), Baby Spice (Emma Bunton), Ginger Spice (Geri Halliwell), and Posh Spice (Victoria Beckham) will be embarking on a world tour that will kick off in late summer, hitting England first before traveling across the pond to the U.S.

Videos by PopCulture.com

News of the tour comes just days after the group, which disbanded in late 2000, announced that they were getting back together.

“We have enjoyed a wonderful afternoon catching-up and reminiscing about the amazing times we have spent together,” they said in a statement. “We are always overwhelmed at how much interest there is across the whole world for The Spice Girls. The time now feels right to explore some incredible new opportunities together. We all agree that there are many exciting possibilities that will once again embrace the original essence of The Spice Girls, while reinforcing our message of female empowerment for future generations.”

Rumors swirled about the popular ’90s British pop group after all five bandmates met up at Halliwell’s house last week alongside their original manager Simon Fuller, though original reports suggested that a tour was off the table due to both Victoria Beckham and Halliwell having family commitments.

Speculation around reunion projects included a compilation album celebrating their greatest hits, a televised talent show, endorsing products, or possibly working on shows in China. However, rumors about a tour were fueled by Mel B, who teased that something special may be in the future.

“Reunion? There’s no reunion, we’re friends,” Mel said. When asked if the Spice Girls would return for a tour together, she grinned and shrugged, keeping tight-lipped about the ladies’ super-secret plans.

The last time the Spice Girls reunited was for a performance during the opening ceremony of the 2012 London Summer Olympics closing ceremony.