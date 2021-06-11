Spice Girls Reunite in New Pride Month Video

✖

Spice up your life! '90s icons The Spice Girls (sort of) reunited for a new project to kick off Pride Month. The group partnered with Victoria Beckham's fashion line to raise money for AKT Charity Group, an organization with locations all across England that works to aid local LGBTQ+ and homeless youths, with a pride-themed t-shirt. The official Spice Girls Instagram account shared the news with a post of the group members modeling the shirt, which reads "Proud and Wannabe Your Lover," a nod to their biggest hit.

"Happy Pride month!" the post reads. "The Victoria Beckham x Spice Girls ‘Wannabe’ Pride 2021 T-shirt is available now. 100% of the proceeds go to the brilliant [AKT Charity] to continue funding the wonderful work they do to combat youth homelessness in the LGBTQ+ community."

The Spice Girls are beloved in the LGBTQIA+ community, and Mel C, a.k.a. Mel Chisholm, recently opened up about her experiences and briefly touched on her sexuality. While Mel C didn't explicitly label her sexual orientation, she explained to Closer magazine that she "doesn't mind" all of the questions. "I have friends who have only got to know me later on and they’re like, 'There was no question in my mind that you were a lesbian,'" she explained.

Chisolm continued, explaining that while she "feels very much a part" of the LGBTQ+ community, she hasn't given her sexual orientation a lot of thought. "It’s so funny, I’ve had lesbians say to me, “You are a lesbian,'" Chisolm said. "And I’m like, 'I’m so confused, I don’t think I am, but maybe I am?' I don’t give it much thought."

Ultimately, Chisolm doesn't feel comfortable with labels. "I work a lot with the LGBTQ+ community and I very much feel part of that community, even though I really don’t fit into any of those labels," she explained. "But, I really don’t mind being called a lesbian. There have been times in my life where I’ve thought, 'I wish I was a lesbian.'"