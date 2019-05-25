Victoria Beckham Encourages Fellow Spice Girls as Tour Kicks Off

Victoria Beckham might not be taking part in the Spice Girls‘ reunion tour of the U.K. and Ireland, but she still supported her former bandmates from home and suggested fans do the same.

On Friday, Beckham shared a throwback photo of the band at the height of their fame.

“Good luck to the girls today as they start their tour!” the fashion designer wrote in the caption, adding the hashtags “Spice Girls” and “Friendship Never Ends.” She also tagged her bandmates, Emma Bunton, Melanie “Mel B” Brown, Melanie “Mel C” Chisholm and Geri Halliwell.

“Thanks honey! We’ll miss you,” Chisholm wrote in the comments, adding a peace sign and the “friendship never ends” hashtag.

Beckham’s husband, retired soccer legend David Beckham, also wished the Spice Girls the best in an Instagram Story post.

“As someone that has lived with Posh Spice for the last 23 years I know how emotional today is going to be but I just want to wish all the girls good luck with their amazing tour. There will only ever be one Posh Spice,” David wrote, alongside a photo from Beckham’s Spice Girls days.

“Good luck to the girls today as the tour begins,” David added in another Instagram post, reports Entertainment Tonight.

The four remaining Spice Girls started their new tour on Friday in Dublin at Croke Park. About 75,000 fans were at the venue, although some fans later complained about the sound. The group performed several of their biggest hits, including “Stop,” “Wannabe,” “Let Love Lead the Way,” “Say You’ll Be There” and “Spice Up Your Life.”

So far, the tour only includes 13 dates, with the rest of the itinerary exclusively in the U.K. The tour will end with a three-night stand from June 13-15 at Wembley Stadium in London.

When the tour was announced last fall, Beckham confirmed she would not take part thanks to her business commitments. She did perform with the group during the 2012 London Summer Olympics closing ceremony though.

“Today marks a special day for the girls as they announce the first tour dates since we performed together in 2012,” Beckham wrote on Instagram. “I won’t be joining my girls on stage again but being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish them so much love and fun as they go back on tour next year. I know they will put on an amazing show and the fantastic fans past and present are going to have a wonderful time!”

In January, Beckham admitted there will be a little bit of her that will feel “left out” once the group began performing. “Because even after all this, a part of me will always be a Spice Girl,” she said.

It is estimated that the four members taking part in the tour are earning nearly $550,000 per show.

The Spice Girls only released three studio albums between 1996 and 2000, but were one of th biggest-selling groups in the world during the ’90s. This is their first tour since the 2007-2008 world tour, which included Beckham and promoted their Greatest Hits release.

