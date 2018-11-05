Spice Girls Announce Tour Dates and Locations for Spice Up Your Life Tour

The Spice Girls are giving fans what they want, what they really, really want, the ’90s British pop group announcing the six-dates and locations for their Spice Up Your Life reunion tour, which is set to kick off in June 2019.

In a hilarious video, shared via the Spice Girls‘ official Twitter account, Scary Spice (Mel B), Sporty Spice (Mel C), Ginger Spice (Geri Halliwell), and Baby Spice (Emma Bunton) sat down for a mock interview in four separate cities — Spice World, London, Liverpool and Los Angeles — to announce the stops on their upcoming UK reunion tour.

“Geri, what is that?” Mel B questions. “It did say we were all going to be in black tuxedos. Now, ask yourself, is that a black tuxedo? I think you’ll find you are in fact wearing a sparkly blue dress.”

“We’re going on tour and people need to see it to believe it,” Halliwell says.

The girl group eventually segues into a rendition of their 1997 song “Spice Up Your Life” before the tour dates flash across the screen.

The summer stadium tour will kick off on June 1 at Manchester’s Etihad Stadium before they pile back into their double-decker bus and travel to Coventry’s Ricoh Arena on June 3. The tour will also take them to Sunderland’s Stadium of Light on June 6 and Edinburgh’s BT Murrayfield Stadium on June 10 before concluding in Wembley, England on June 15.

Tickets for the Spice Up Your Life tour will go on sale on Saturday, Nov. 10 at 10:30 a.m.

The popular ’90s British pop group announced on Monday that they will be reuniting for a tour sans Posh Spice, Victoria Beckham, who later released a statement regarding her absence in the upcoming event.

“Today marks a special day for the girls as they announce the first tour dates since we performed together in 2012!” she wrote. “I won’t be joining my girls on stage again but being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish them so much love and fun as they go back on tour next year. know they will put on an amazing show and the fantastic fans past and present are going to have a wonderful time! X vb #spicegirls #friendshipneverends.”

Beckham is currently focusing on her “business commitments,” which include her multi-million-dollar fashion label.

The tour will mark the second time that the Spice Girls have toured with a reduced membership. In May of 1998, Halliwell left the girl group just prior to their first North American tour, though she later rejoined the band in 2007 for their reunion tour and greatest hits collection.

The Spice Girls last performed together as a party of five at the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games.