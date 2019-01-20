Soulja Boy Reveals Mac Miller Messaged Him Before His Death

Soulja Boy recently revealed that he had been in contact with Mac Miller shortly before Miller’s death and expressed remorse for not reaching out to his fellow rapper.

Soulja Boy has been outspoken on a number of topics this month as he prepares to put out new music. The rapper has found renewed relevance in some strange places, including a near-death experience and a comparison to Ariana Grande’s newest song. Earlier this month, he appeared on Fair Game With Kristine Leahy, where he addressed one of the biggest tragedies in hip hop music last year — the death of Mac Miller.

Soulja Boy, 28, was a contemporary of Miller, and they both became famous at a young age. In his interview with Leahy, Soulja Boy described Miller “a good friend of” his, and felt that his death “just showed that it could happen to anybody.” Miller passed away in September following a deadly drug overdose.

“I just wish I could have, like, talked to him,” Soulja Boy said sadly. “Because he DM’d me. He reached out to me like, a week before it happened, and I was just caught up with a lot of work, you know?”

Soulja Boy seemed to be unloading a lot of guilt when it came to Miller. He described how hectic times had been for him when he got a message from Miller, and how badly he wished he had spoken to his peer anyway.

“When you’re in this industry, it’s a lot of stuff on the plate, you know what I’m saying?” he said. “Sometimes, I don’t get to do certain things that I want to do because I gotta go do this interview, and I gotta do this, and I gotta do that.”

Soulja Boy went on, “I just wish that I could have talked to him. I felt like I should have talked to him and seen what was going on.”

Soulja Boy and Leahy discussed stress, depression and mental health more broadly as well, and Soulja Boy addressed his own issues and frightening moments. He advised listeners to be mindful of mental health with everyone, as you can never know what is going on in another person’s head. It was clear that Miller’s death was a big wake up call for Soulja Boy when it comes to stress.

“I didn’t have that time, you know what I’m saying? Rest in peace, Mac, though,” he said.

Soulja Boy released a new song on just this week, and promises more is on the way. The rapper is currently embroiled in feuds with Drake, Ariana Grande and Kanye West, among others, and it looks like 2019 will be the year he returns to the mainstream as a powerhouse artist.