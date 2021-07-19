Soulja Boy Ordered to Stay Away From Sexual Assault Accuser

✖

Soulja Boy has agreed to a 3-year domestic violence restraining order amid sexual assault and battery allegations from a former assistant. According to new legal documents obtained this weekend by TMZ, the woman was granted a restraining order against the rapper (né DeAndre Cortez Way) that is set to expire in July 2024.

Neither party appeared at the restraining order hearing but was instead represented by respective attorneys. Soulja Boy's accuser first filed a lawsuit against the rapper in January, claiming he hired her to be a personal assistant before raping and assaulting her for nearly two years. In legal documents obtained at the time, the woman claimed Soulja first started sending unsolicited nudes to her before things evolved into a romantic relationship between the two that quickly went south.

She describes in the lawsuit that beginning Jan. 23, 2019, Soulja began to abuse her emotionally and physically, kicking, body-slamming, and punching her, including repeatedly in the head on 10 separate occasions, causing her to lose consciousness one time. In February 2019, she alleges Soulja sexually assaulted her for the first time, apologizing afterward by offering her $1,000. She claims he continued to assault her, however, and "on numerous occasions, and sometimes twice in the same day, [he] would inappropriately touch [her] body, forcefully pull her pants off, and rape her."

Soulja Boy's rep denied the allegations against his client at the time, saying in a statement to TMZ, "Soulja would never put his hands on a female. He wouldn’t beat a woman or put his hands on a woman…. This is non-sense!!! (sic)" In May 2021, a woman identified as Jane Doe in court documents alleged in a separate lawsuit that during her previous relationship with the rapper, he "threatened her life and engaged in other forms of domestic violence during and after they lived together," including an alleged 2015 attack that was so violent it caused her to suffer a miscarriage and have to undergo a procedure to remove her uterine lining.

"Our client is fortunate she was able to escape Way’s reign of terror and domestic abuse," her lawyer Neama Rahmani, said in a statement obtained by Fox News. "Still, she struggles to rebuild her life as she deals with the stress, fear and humiliation she continues to suffer from the years she remained Way’s emotional and mental captive. She worries about her daughter’s security and safety and about her ability to re-establish her career. How many women’s lives will [Soulja Boy] ravage before he is held accountable? We plan for it to end here."

If you or someone you know is suffering from domestic violence, please contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233 or TTY 1−800−787−3224.