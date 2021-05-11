Soulja Boy Sexually and Physically Abused Partner, Lawsuit Claims

✖

Soulja Boy is being sued on sexual battery and domestic abuse allegations by an anonymous ex-girlfriend who claims his abuse was so violent it caused permanent damage to her reproductive organs. The woman, identified as Jane Doe, says in court documents obtained by Page Six after being filed Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court that she began an on-again, off-again relationship with the "Crank That" rapper, 30, in 2007.

The two became more serious from 2014 to 2019 before Doe could "no longer stand the abuse" and left the relationship. In the lawsuit, Doe claims the musician "threatened her life and engaged in other forms of domestic violence during and after they lived together," including an alleged 2015 attack that was so violent it caused her to suffer a miscarriage and have to undergo a procedure to remove her uterine lining. In another incident described in the court filing, Soulja Boy allegedly attacked Doe in August 2018 while filming a reality TV series. Doe alleges WE tv captured the attack on film and aired the episode in early 2019. Doe also claims Soulja Boy often forced her to have nonconsensual sex, hurting her physically if she refused.

It was in 2019 that Doe finally moved out of her shared home with Soulja Boy after he allegedly had her daughter physically removed, according to the lawsuit. When Soulja Boy attempted to get her to stay, he allegedly "gripped [Doe’s] neck and choked her while threatening her life." Doe is suing the musician for domestic violence, negligence, sexual battery, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent infliction of emotional distress and gender violence.

"Our client is fortunate she was able to escape Way’s reign of terror and domestic abuse," her lawyer Neama Rahmani, said in a statement obtained by Fox News. "Still, she struggles to rebuild her life as she deals with the stress, fear and humiliation she continues to suffer from the years she remained Way’s emotional and mental captive. She worries about her daughter’s security and safety and about her ability to re-establish her career. How many women’s lives will [Soulja Boy] ravage before he is held accountable? We plan for it to end here."

The rapper has yet to respond to the new lawsuit publicly, but when accused of sexually assaulting a former assistant earlier this year, his rap said in a statement to TMZ, "Soulja would never put his hands on a female. He wouldn’t beat a woman or put his hands on a woman…. This is non-sense!!!" The musician has also been convicted of firearm possession and arrested for violating his probation over the years.

If you or someone you know is suffering from domestic violence, please contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233 or TTY 1−800−787−3224.