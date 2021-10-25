Snoop Dogg’s Mother Beverly Tate Dies

Snoop Dogg is mourning the loss of his beloved mother. His mom, Beverly Tate, has passed away at the age of 70. The rapper and actor broke the news to his 65.2 million Instagram followers, noting in one post:”Thank u god for giving me an angel for a mother, along with an angel emoji, a heart emoji, a rose emoji, and a prayer hands emoji. “There’s another post where he thanks his mom for having him. A cause of death wasn’t revealed.

The rapper’s father, Vernell, also confirmed the news. He asked for prayers, explaining the family needs the prayers now more than ever. His mother had been hospitalized earlier this year for unknown reasons. At the time, Snoop asked his fans to send him and his family good vibes while his mother was recovering. He later updated everyone by letting them know she was “still fighting” and also had opened her eyes. Still, he didn’t explain her condition.

Videos by PopCulture.com

His mother raised him in a strict Christian household. The rapper credits his mother for instilling good family and faith values. After he made disparaging remarks about Gayle King amid her interview with Lisa Leslie and her references to the late Kobe Bryant’s previous rape allegations, Snoops says his mother made him apologize.

Tate had two other sons, also by Snoop’s father Vernell. She raised the family in Long Beach, California.