‘SNL’: Taylor Swift Performance Blasted as ‘Too Long’ by Non-Swifties

It’s safe to say that Taylor Swift blew fans away with her 10-minute performance of “All Too Well” on Saturday Night Live. But, not everyone was impressed. While there were many Swifties who enjoyed the lengthy performance, there were just as many others who took issue with a song of that length being performed on the sketch comedy series.

Musical guests typically perform two songs during their time on SNL. But, Swift switched things up. Due to the length of this new version of “All Too Well,” it was the only song that the singer performed. The track chronicles her feelings about her break-up from Jake Gyllenhaal, whom she dated back in 2012. The song was released as part of Swift’s latest album, Red (Taylor’s Version).

Diehard Swift fans couldn’t get enough of the fact that she performed the 10-minute track in its entirety on SNL. However, other SNL viewers weren’t as pleased by the change in format.

Really really long song….. — aint a beauty but hey you’re all right (@arlettenb) November 14, 2021

When one person asked how long “All Too Well” was, this individual said that it was a “really really long song.” That didn’t stop Swifties from enjoying it, though.

That has to be the longest song I ever heard pic.twitter.com/PsJPJCxKPl — Stan Parker (@StanParker1961) November 14, 2021

If you’re not a Swift fan, the length of the song probably took you off guard. It was simply too long for some folks.

Swift’s performance felt even longer than 10 minutes for some viewers. To wager a guess, they probably haven’t streamed Red yet.

Swift’s performance seemed to go on and on for some viewers. At least it was only the one song?

it’s so funny to see regular ol snl fans mad about how long taylor’s performance is — bez 🔪 (@meatball_mouth) November 14, 2021

Swifties got a kick out of SNL viewers’ complaints about the length of the song. They called the outrage “funny.”

This is way too long. I've watched a whole YouTube video during this performance. This is some self indulgent stuff from Taylor. #SNL — ANDRE TRIPLETT (@ATRIPLETT20) November 14, 2021

This individual got quite a lot done during Swift’s performance. And their “self indulgent” complaint will definitely go over well with the singer’s fans…

I have loved Taylor for over a decade but man that song is damn long! #SNL pic.twitter.com/yPhwHQFzW2 — Anthony C (@ACAPNY) November 14, 2021

Even some Swift fans weren’t impressed by the length of the song. It was too “damn long” for them.