Slipknot Drummer’s Daughter Gabrielle Crahan Revealed a Post of Sobriety Before Death

Gabrielle Crahan, the daughter of Slipknot drummer Shawn Crahan, revealed a social media post about sobriety before her tragic death.

In the post that was shared just days before her passing, Crahan announced that she was celebrating 5 months of sobriety.

The post included a picture of her red 5 month Alcoholics Anonymous coin.

Crahan’s father Shawn, who is a founding member of the Iowa-based heavy metal band, announced his daughter’s passing on Sunday, saying, “It is with a broken heart, and from a place of the deepest pain, that I have to inform all of you that my youngest daughter, Gabrielle, passed away yesterday – Saturday May 18th, 2019.”

He also explained that “funeral arrangements will be forthcoming,” and added, “My family and I ask that our privacy be respected moving forward.”

Crahan had one sister, Alexandria, and two brothers, Gage and Simon.

Simon has since spoken out about her death, saying, “Today is the hardest day ever, I’m confused, I’m angry, I’m sad and I’m just sad just really sad.”

“Gabri I miss you so much I miss you like no other we were best friends we had a good bond and now your not here anymore,” he continued. “I love you Gabri and I know you’ll know that forever.”

Alexandria also shared a heartfelt message, saying, “I am in shock and have no idea how to process the wave of emotions I am experiencing,’ she wrote. The comforts I have in these moments are my family, friends, and cats. Please put good energy out for my parents and my brothers.”

Many other friends and fans have taken to social media to share messages of sympathy, with Crahan’s Slipknot bandmate Corey Taylor sharing that his “heart” is broken over the news.

My heart has broken for my brother. Please keep the Crahan family in your thoughts and love. She will be missed. — confirm: 0-0-0… DESTRUCT… 0 (@CoreyTaylorRock) May 19, 2019

“Our hearts are broken for you brother,” fellow rockers Papa Roach tweeted out.

“All the love in the world to the Crahan family,” Trivium vocalist/guitarist Matt Heafy wrote.

My heart goes out to big man Shawn “Clown” Crahan and his family today with this passing of his 22 year old daughter Gabrielle. May she rest in peace. We’ll be here for you sincerely a loyal maggot. pic.twitter.com/rNYmJqKjtt — Nova (@Nova2775) May 19, 2019

At this time, there does not appear to be any word on what Crahan’s cause of death may have been.