Singer Vaishali Bulsara Found Murdered

Vaishali Bulsara, a 34-year-old singer from Gujarat, has been found dead after she was reported missing. Just a day after Bulsara's husband, Hitesh Bulsara, reported her missing, police discovered the 34-year-old's body in the backseat of her car, with authorities now investigating her death as a murder.

According to District superintendent of police Rajdeepsinh Zala, Bulsara was last seen alive on Saturday, Aug. 27 when she left her home in Valsad town at around 6:45 p.m. local time, The Indian Express reported. She told her husband that she was going to meet a friend near the Ayyappa temple on the outskirts of the town. When Bulsara failed to return home, her husband filed a formal complaint the following morning reporting her missing. On the evening of Sunday, Aug. 28, police received reports of a woman found dead in a car near the Atul dam on the banks of the Par river in Pardi taluka of Gujarat's Valsad district. Authorities later identified the woman as Bulsara and determined that she was strangled to death.

"We have found that the cause of death is strangulation. We have also found her slippers below the driving seat. There was no resistance made by her, as no injury mark was found on her body and even her clothes were intact and not torn," Zala said. "We have made five teams to probe into the incident."

After her body was discovered, forensic laboratory officials arrived at the scene and collected samples from the car. Bulsara's body was transported to the Pardi referral hospital, where a postmortem was carried out Monday evening. The results of the postmortem have not yet been released. At this time, police have not provided further comment on the case. A suspect has not yet been identified in connection to Bulsara's death, and a motive remains unknown. GNT News reports that police are questioning Bulsara's relatives and friends and are also "investigating CCTV footage and technical service of the roads from the singer's home to the murder site."

Bulsara was a well-known singer from the Valsad region and was famous singing garbas during Navratri festivals. According to sources, she also held music classes in an apartment on Tithal Road in the area. She and her husband married in 2011 and share two children together. Bulsara's funeral was held Tuesday afternoon, with The Indian Express reporting that "a large number of people attended" the funeral procession.