Four Men Indicted in Connection to Rapper Moneygang Vontae's Murder

As friends, family, and friends mourn the death of LA-based rapper Moneygang Vontae, four men have been indicted on murder and other charges. He was killed after going to a Bronx pharmacy for medication while in the city for a performance, NBC New York reports. Isaiah Garrett, Allan Algarin, Nayshon White, and River Jones all face murder charges for the June 9 shooting. It occured in the Tremont neighborhood, says Bronx DA Darcel Clark. The four men were also charged with manslaughter, robbery, gang assault, weapon possession, and other charges. They range in age. Garrett (24) and Jones (18) were arraigned Aug. 16.. The two others had previously been arraigned. Jones was reportedly busted in his dorm room at Monroe College in New Rochelle.

"The defendants allegedly attacked two men, robbing them of money, their phones, and jewelry," Clark said in a statment. "One of the men, Avanti Frowner, 'Moneygang Vontae,' was in New York to perform, and needed medication at a pharmacy. He was shot and killed in this senseless crime." Policy say that Garrett, Algarin and White went up to the 27-year-old rapper and his friend outside the Amazing Pharmacy on East Tremont Avenue around 1:30 p.m and offered to sell him marijuana, which he declined. Frowner had just bought eyedrops at the pharmacy after leaving an eye doctor appointment earlier in the day. The three men robbed Frowner and his friend of jewelry and cell phones. The investigation uncovered that the rapper was beaten to the ground as all four of the suspects tried to take his watch and money. The entire attack was captured on surveillance video.

During the robbery, Garrett allegedly forced Frowner into the pharmacy at gunpoint, and shot him multiple times in the chest. He was taken to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he later died.