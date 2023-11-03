Singer-Songwriter Liddy Clark Debuts 'Do I Miss You?' Music Video (Exclusive Premiere + Interview)

Back in March, singer-songwriter Liddy Clark released her debut studio album, Made Me, which includes the cathartic ballad "Do I Miss You?" Now, Clark has shot a music video for the tune and PopCulture.com is thrilled to exclusively announce the debut video for "Do I Miss You," which brilliantly captures the emotional depth of the haunting tune. We also had a chance to speak with Clark about the song and her career. Check out the video below and scroll down for our conversation!

PopCulture.com: Hello Liddy! Thanks so much for taking the time to speak with us. For the PopCulture.com readers who may be new to your music, can you tell us a little about your musical journey?

Liddy Clark: Yes! I started singing when I was 7, really got into songwriting and playing guitar around the age of 12. I've been playing out with a band since I was 15 and ended up releasing an EP when I was 18 that I got to do a radio tour with! I even got to go to NYC and perform on a famous iHeart stage and at the County Music Hall of Fame stage in Nashville. Last month I performed at Elevation at Beaver Creek/Live in the Vineyard and that was amazing. Now, I've released my debut album as of this year and am so excited to release even more new music, including my version of "What Child Is This?" out now and a new Christmas song I wrote called "It's Christmas Time" available November 17.

PC: Are there any specific artists who've had a big influence on you?

LC: So many! I'm such a huge Taylor Swift fan, I also love Julia Michaels, Maisie Peters, Phoebe Bridgers, Kacey Musgraves, Maggie Rogers, John Mayer, Gracie Abrams, Chris Stapleton and Zach Bryan.

PC: We're so excited to premiere your new music video for "Do I Miss You?" Would you give us some insight into writing this song and what it means to you?

LC: I wrote this song from a journal entry I had a few years ago where I literally asked the question: Do I miss you or am I just incredibly lonely right now? And that's really what's pondered throughout the song, how much you miss the actual person vs who you were when you were with them. This song is one I've had fans specifically tell me they related to it hardcore. I wanted to explore the restlessness and anxiety that comes with spiraling thoughts and overthinking.

(Photo: Marbaloo Marketing)

PC: Do you feel like songwriting is helpful for you when it comes to working out a lot of the complicated and complex feelings that come with love and life?

LC: Absolutely! Honestly, it's the only thing that keeps me (kind of) sane. I also journal every night, but there's something really magical about taking my thoughts and feelings and turning them into a piece of art. I love sharing my vulnerability with people and this is another way I can express myself.

PC: Lastly, you just recently released a fully acoustic version of your debut album, Made Me. What is your favorite song to perform acoustic, either a cover or one of your own?

LC: I love performing "We Both Know" acoustically! I get to finger pick on my guitar during it, so it shows off a little bit of my musical skills, plus it's one of my songs that people catch onto the lyrics really quickly and will sing it back to me on stage.

Click here for links to stream Clark's music. To check out more from Liddy Clark, including tour dates and merch, check out her official website.