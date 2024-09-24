Singer Dies After Suffering Heart Attack on Stage: Metin Arolat Was 52

Turkish singer and director Metin Arolat has died. Arolat passed away after collapsing on stage during his live performance in Kozjatagi, Istanbul on Saturday, Sept. 21. He was 52.

According to local media reports, per Gulf News, the singer had been experiencing pain and numbness in his hand prior to taking the stage. However, he continued with his performance, later collapsing on-stage in front of a live audience. A nurse in the audience reportedly rushed to his aid, and emergency services were called. Despite efforts to save him, Arolat passed away en route to the hospital.

Arolat's cause of death has not been confirmed, but it is believed he may have suffered a heart attack. His friend, fellow singer Demet Sagiroglu, told media outside the hospital that his health may have been impacted by his diet, sharing, "He was very close to me, like a brother. He was on a diet... I don't think his heart could take it. It got worse after he went on stage." Further information regarding Arolat's passing isn't available at this time.

Born in Izmir, Turkey in 1972, per his IMDb profile, Arolat was a beloved singer and director who rose to fame in the '90s. He made his music debut in 1995 with the album Ayrılık Olmaz (No Separation), according to Al Bawaba. He followed it with five additional albums – Yine Bir Başıma (Again to My Head) (1988), Kabul Et (Accept) (2005), Lütfen Yaz Gelsin (Please Write) (2010), Çok Daha Ötesi (Much More Beyond) (2010), and Karavan (Caravan) (2014).

Arolat was also known for his work as a director, having produced music videos for numerous Turkist artists, including Gülsen's "Bangir Bangir" and "Lollipop." He is also credited on the soundtrakcs for TV series including Ebb and Tide and Etkileyici.

Arolat's final Instagram post over the weekend has now become a place for fans to pay tribute to the fallen star. Commenting on the post, one person wrote, "Watching your post with laughter before going to bed and waking up to the news of your death," remembered Arolat as a "Beautiful voice of the 90s, beautiful person. Rest in peace, may God grant him paradise." Somebody else wrote, "that you shared this just 15 hours ago and now you are not with us... We love you so much, the man with a beautiful smile, sincere soul... May you rest in peace."