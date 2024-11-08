Singer Dies After Fall at Home: Agnaldo Rayol Was 86

Brazilian singer and actor Agnaldo Rayol has died following a fall at his home in Santana, São Paul. Remembered for songs like “Mia Gioconda” and “Tormento D’Amore,” Rayol passed away on Monday, Nov. 4 at the HSANP Hospital from complications from the fall, which occurred during the early hours of Monday. He was 86.

“Agnaldo Rayol leaves an invaluable legacy for Brazilian music, with a career that spanned decades and touched the hearts of millions of fans,” the singer’s office said in tribute, CNN Brasil reported. “The family thanks the manifestations of affection and support. Information about the funeral and farewell ceremony will be released soon.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Born in Rio de Janeiro in May 1938, Rayol began his career in 1946 in the Papel Carbono program, presented by Renato Murce, at Rádio Nacional when he was just 8, Hora Campinas and Jornal do Comércio report. He went on to make his film debut at the age of 12 in Também Somos Irmãos.

Over the next several decades, Rayol would become a beloved actor and singer, appearing in series and films like the Corte-Rayol show, Agnaldo, Perigo à Vista, A Herança, As Pupilas do Senhor Reitor, and more, per his IMDb profile. He also became known for singing love ballads and romantic music, with his songs including “Mia Gioconda,” “A Praia,” “O amor é tudo,” and “Em Nome do Amor,” among many others.

“Agnaldo Rayol, a singer who enchanted and inspired romance and dancing for generations, has left us at the age of 86,” President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva reacted to Rayol’s death in a statement shared on X. “Agnaldo left his mark on music and television, and also stood out as a presenter and actor. He popularized Italian songs such as Mia Gioconda and Tormento D’Amore and moved Brazilians countless times with his rendition of ‘Ave Maria’. My condolences to Agnaldo Rayol’s family, friends and admirers.”

On Instagram, Brazilian television host Ana Maria Braga wrote, “One of our icons left us today. Loyal, Companion and Extremely Talented. May you find peace my friend May everyone have a heart as kind as yours. My condolences to the family.”

Further information regarding Rayol’s passing is unavailable at this time. Funeral plans have not been announced.