Singer Johnny Drille’s highly-anticipated return to Benin City, Nigeria has been axed. Just two days before he was set to take the stage at the Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub & Sound Stage on Dec. 22, the Nigerian singer-songwriter, real name John Ighodaro, told his fans in a Dec. 20 update that his team was forced to make the “tough call” to cancel the concert due to “challenges with the promoter.”

“For the past six years, I’ve poured my heart, time, and effort into giving you the best shows possible because your love and support mean the world to me. Benin is home, and the connection I feel there is truly special. I deeply cherish the love and encouragement I’ve received from my people in Benin City over the years,” Drille said. “However, I regret to announce that this year’s Johnny’s Room Live show in Benin will not be happening as planned… Despite our best efforts to make the show happen, challenges with the promoter we partnered with made it impossible for us to proceed. After exhausting all options, my team and I were left with no other choice but to make this tough call.”

Drille said that “canceling a show is something I’ve never had to do in my career, and it truly breaks my heart.” However, the signer explained that in order to give fans “you the unforgettable experience you deserve, I’ve made the difficult decision to come back at a later time. I sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, especially for those who had made plans to attend.”

The cancellation comes after the highly-anticipated show had been heavily promoted by the singer on Instagram in recent days. On Dec. 13, Drille shared throwback photos from a previous performance in Benin City, writing, “last year our show in Benin was magical, don’t miss this year’s edition.” Just a day later, he added, “send this to all your Benin friend, tell them Johnny Drille is coming home this December 22nd. There’s no more time.” Then just two days before announcing the show’s cancellation, Drille shared a video from a prior performance, writing, “nothing beats experiencing this in person. Benin City come out for Johnny Drille this Sunday. It’ll be the perfect Christmas present experience.”

The show had been heavily anticipated by fans, who were understandably disappointed by news of its cancellation. Commenting on the announcement, one person wrote, “My very first Johnny room live cancelled,” with somebody else commenting, “Ahh wasn’t expecting such heartbreak at this time of the year.”

Drille said tickets will be refunded. Those who purchased their tickets online will receive a full refund, while those who purchased tickets through an agent have been advised to “reach out to them directly for an immediate refund.”

Drille concluded his post, “Once again, I’m deeply sorry that this is happening, and I appreciate your understanding. I promise to return and give you the show you deserve. Thank you for your love and patience. Benin, I can’t wait to see you soon.”