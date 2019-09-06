Sinead O’Connor Makes Rare Appearance Alongside Lookalike Son Shane in New Photos

Before Sinead O’Connor starts a new Ireland tour, the singer made a rare appearance with her son, Shane, on her way to a talk show in Dublin Friday. O’Connor, 52, was seen wearing an all-blue outfit while sipping on a hot drink outside the studio where Ryan Tubridy’s The Late Late Show is filmed. Shane’s appearance came several months after O’Connor reported him missing on Twitter.

The Daily Mail published the new photos of O’Connor outside the studio with her son, Shane Lunny. Shane, whose shaved head made him look like his mother, was also in casual attire, wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants and black Nike sneakers. He was carrying a red dress, possibly for his mother to wear on the show.

Back in January, O’Connor went to Twitter to tell fans her son, then 14, went missing in Dublin.

“This is my 14 yr old son. Missing since Friday. Last seen in Wicklow town at 7.42 pm tonight. Allegedly Headed for the home of someone called Orlando. If you see him or he is at your home please contact Dundrum or Wicklow Gardai,” O’Connor wrote in a now-deleted tweet, alongside a photo of Shane.

“My sweet 14-year-old son has been going missing a lot and is currently missing for the last two days. If you are a parent in whose house he has been staying or is staying, please call Dundrum Gardai,” she wrote in another tweet. “Not calling them is not helping them.”

Thankfully, Shane was found just two days later, reports Irish Central.

“Shane O’ Connor has been located safe and well today, Monday 21st of January 2019. No further action required,” police said in a statement.

“Shane O’Connor, you cheeky little monkey. You’re too young to be on my page! It’s for over 18s,” O’Connor joked in another tweet. “Up out of that bed or sofa now darling, its school time. I love you. When you’re 16, you get to be The General. Meanwhile its me.”

Shane is the third of O’Connor’s four children. She is also mother to Jake Reynolds, 32, Rosin Waters, 23, and Yeshua Conadio, 12.

In August, O’Connor announced plans for a tour of Ireland in October before she starts a U.S. tour. O’Connor also spoke with Irish journalist Barry Eagan on his podcast about her new, positive outlook on life.

“When I was younger, I felt like quite the impostor. I didn’t understand why people liked my songs,” @SineadOConnorHQ joins @RealBarryEgan on ‘The Barry Egan Tapes’ this Saturday. Tune in then from 7pm 📻 pic.twitter.com/95pbnM7DCX — Newstalk (@NewstalkFM) August 23, 2019

“Let’s say I had a bit of a low self-esteem issue there for a while or something and now I don’t know what’s happened. I’ve had an interesting four years which has resulted in me, you know, rediscovering myself, all that American s–,” she said. “I feel more comfortable. I used to be a werewolf but I’m all right now. I used to be a little f– jumpy, not so much now.”

O’Connor added that she has “eased off on the temper” at 52.

“I accidentally went around causing quite a lot of hurt with that temper so I’m quite pleased that, you know, one of the great things that came out of the last four years was there was just so much f– therapy and treatment,” she said. “I managed to get a handle on that which leads to great peace in life.”

One of the big changes O’Connor has made in her life was converting to Islam last year. She also changed her name to Shuhada’ Davitt, a year after changing her name to Magda Davitt.

“This is to announce that I am proud to have become a Muslim. This is the natural conclusion of any intelligent theologian’s journey. All scripture study leads to Islam,” she tweeted on Oct. 19, 2018. “Which makes all other scriptures redundant. I will be given (another) new name. It will be Shuhada’.”

