'Girl Meets World' Ripped After Problematic Episodes Resurface

Well, hindsight is always 20/20, as the saying goes. People on social media are ripping into Disney Channel's Girl Meets World for its episodes dealing with autism and religion. Through resurfaced clips, many are finding the show's scenes to be quite "cringe" in retrospect –– some people went as far as to ask how the episodes even made it on the air.

The series, which was a spinoff of the popular 90's sitcom Boy Meets World, ran for three seasons on the network between 2014 and 2017. Rowan Blanchard, Sabrina Carpenter, Peyton Meyer, Corey Fogelmanis starred in the cast. They were joined by a few members from the original series including Ben Savage and Danielle Fishel (who played a married Cory and Topanga Matthews), and occasionally Rider Strong (Shawn). Michael Jacobs, creator of both shows, is also credited as a writer.