Demi Moore and Joe Jonas Spark Romance Rumors With Unexpected 'Friendship'

Moore and Jonas were spotted having lunch together in France, but a source says they're just friends.

Demi Moore and Joe Jonas have sparked romance rumors. The pair have reportedly struck up an unexpected friendship. "Demi and Joe have struck up a friendship. They have mutual friends and they bonded," an insider told Page Six.

The rumors seem to have sparked after the Hollywood pair were spotted having lunch together at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France. Notably, Page Six added that, while a separate source alleged there was a romance between Moore and Jonas, the insider indicated this was not accurate.

While the status of Jonas' relationship with Moore is unclear, what is clear is his recent breakup with model Stormi Bree. The pair were first said to be romantically linked back in January when they were spotted on a trip to Aspen, Colorado together.

This came after they'd spent New Year's Day with some friends. The following month, Jonas and Bree were reportedly together in Australia, while Jonas was visiting the country for a concert tour with his brothers in their band, The Jonas Brothers. At one point they were spotted kissing.

PEOPLE noted that Jonas and Bree never posted each other on social media, but they did each post clips and photos from a boat trip on the same day.

Jonas and Bree's relationship was the singer's first after splitting from ex-wife Sophie Turner, whom he first began dating in 2016. They later got engaged in 2017, and married in 2019, with Jonas filing for divorce on Sept. 5 2023. They share two children.

As for Moore, she has been married three times: Freddy Moore (1981-1985), Bruce Willis (1987-2000), and Ashton Kutcher (2005-2013). She also shares three children with Willis. Since splitting with Kutcher more than a decade ago, Moore has been romanticly linked to a few people but is not currently known to be dating anyone.