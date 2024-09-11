As the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards approaches, Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes has revealed a mix of nervousness and excitement about his upcoming performance. The 26-year-old artist, known for hits like "Stitches," took to social media to share his feelings with fans, offering a glimpse into his mindset before the big night.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Mendes reflected on his career journey, stating, "After so many years of being in this industry i've kinda forgotten how special it is to be able to play music i love on award shows like the Vmas. I'm nervous and honestly just really excited to play."

Adding to the anticipation, Mendes revealed that he would be performing a new, unreleased song during the ceremony. In a video shared on social media, the artist discussed the creative process behind his upcoming self-titled album, Shawn, and disclosed plans to debut the track "Nobody Knows" at the VMAs.

Describing the song's creation, Mendes shared, "When we made the song 'Nobody Knows,' it was like, I was having a tough night. I was dealing with some feelings, and we're having some whisky, and we're just in the studio." He went on to explain that the version audiences will hear is a one-take recording, capturing a raw and authentic moment.

The performance will see Mendes joined on stage by producers Mike Sabath and Eddie Benjamin, whom he affectionately referred to as his "two closest friends.". This collaboration appears to hold special significance for the artist, as he said, "Getting to be able to play at the VMAs with my two closest friends just feels so healing to me."

Fans have responded enthusiastically to the announcement, with many showing pride and excitement for Mendes' new musical direction. One supporter commented on the teaser of "Nobody Knows," noting, "I'm loving the country / blues vibes, it's so different; it's refreshing."

The VMAs performance comes on the heels of Mendes releasing two singles, "Why Why Why" and "Isn't That Enough," in August to celebrate his 26th birthday. These tracks, along with "Nobody Knows," will feature on his fifth studio album, Shawn, set for release on October 18.

Interestingly, the awards show lineup includes Mendes' ex-girlfriend Camila Cabello and rumored former flame Sabrina Carpenter, adding an element of potential drama to the evening. Despite this, Mendes remains focused on his musical comeback and his eagerness to share new material.