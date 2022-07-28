Shakira Tax Fraud Case Just Took a Big Turn

Shakira is closer to possibly facing trial after declining a prosecutor's settlement offer in her 14.5 million euro Spanish tax fraud case, Reuters reported.

The Colombian singer's media team issued a July 27 official statement saying she has always met all tax obligations. According to Shakira, the case is "a total violation of her rights."

"The singer is fully confident of her innocence and therefore does not accept a settlement," said the statement. No details were provided about the proposed settlement

A Shakira representative told E! News that she "has always cooperated and abided by the law, demonstrating impeccable conduct as an individual and a taxpayer, and faithfully following the counsel of PriceWaterhouse Coopers, a prestigious and globally recognized tax firm."

According to the spokesperson, the Spanish Tax Office "continues to violate her rights" and labeled her case "baseless." The representative added, "Shakira is confident that her innocence will be proven by the end of the judicial process."

Shakira is accused of not paying taxes on 14.5 million euros ($14.7 million) between 2012 and 2014, during which representatives claim she lived in Spain, despite her residence being in the Bahamas.

The 45-year-old Latin American superstar said she relocated to Barcelona in 2015 to live with FC Barcelona soccer club defender Gerard Pique. The former couple shares two children and recently separated. While her legal team disagreed with the Spanish tax office about the alleged debt, Shakira said she paid the 17.2 million they claimed was owed, so there has been no outstanding tax debt for many years.

A source told E News in 2018 that Shakira was "not a tax resident of Spain" between 2012 and 2014, although she declared herself one in 2015."As soon as Shakira spent more than 183 days in Spain in a fiscal year," the source said, "she took the initiative to declare herself a tax resident in Spain and pay taxes in this country."

Also, the source noted, "Shakira has already paid the monies that are allegedly deemed owed by the Tax Agency and, therefore, currently owes nothing to the Spanish state." A date still needs to be set by the court before the star can stand trial.