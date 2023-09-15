Sean Paul Opens up About New Songs 'Bedroom Tactics' and 'Summa Hot' (Exclusive)

Sean Paul has been staying on top of the music industry for over 20 years. And while his best-known hits were released earlier in his career, the 50-year-old has not slowed down when it comes to making songs that get everyone dancing. PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to Paul about the songs he released this year.

"'Bedroom Tactics' is a new one. I also got 'Summa Hot,' which is a big single for me," Paul exclusively told PopCulture. "I'm always into just making people feel good, letting the girls know that they can tear their shoes off and dance on that dance floor because that always inspires me. As I say in the song, 'Summa Hot,' 'We like the girl dem weh hot,' you know what I mean? Two big banging singles coming out of Jamaica right now. And it's important for me to continue the trend of doing dance hall music to the world. A lot of people look at my career and say I took it international with dance hall."

Scorcha, which was released in 2022, is Paul's latest album and was nominated for a Grammy Award earlier this year. It's his 10th Grammy nomination in 19 years, and he has won one which was in 2004 for his album Dutty Rock, which won Best Reggae Album. Paul said the key to his success is his ability to bring people together.

"People call me the Collab King, rightfully so, I guess, because I'm always reaching out. People are always reaching out to me," Paul said. "I've seen people on red carpets and they're like, 'Let's do a song.' And I'm like, 'Don't say that and you don't mean it, bro.' I connect with people, and that's the thing. I owe it to the people, I thank God for allowing me to spread my talent where I can."

To celebrate his longtime success and new music, Paul held a special performance in Jamaica Plains, Massachusetts on Thursday. The show was to help support Vita Coco Spiked with Captain Morgan as part of a Tropical Takeover Tour.

(Photo: Scott Eisen)

"I hooked up with Captain Morgan, because they're a big brand and I'm a big brand and we do big things together, you know what I'm saying?" Paul said. "I've always had fun consuming the product, and I just thought it would be a great match." Paul went on to say that he wanted to put on a show in the Boston area because the city "needs some badness, you know what I mean? Some hotness. It's a symbiotic relationship where I'm going to bring some heat and then you guys can feel a little warmer."