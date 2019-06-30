Scooter Braun’s Wife Yael Cohen Slams Taylor Swift to ‘Get Facts Straight’ Over Latest Message

Scooter Braun’s wife, Yael Cohen Braun, stepped into the Taylor Swift drama launched by her husband’s purchase of Big Machine Records. Swift accused Braun of “bullying” her and playing a role in her feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. In her response, Yael told Swift to “get the facts straight.”

View this post on Instagram @taylorswift, I’m here to talk privately anytime. A post shared by Yael Cohen Braun (@yael) on Jun 30, 2019 at 3:53pm PDT

In the statement, Yael said she rarely likes to respond to “public airing of laundry,” but had to in this case since it involves an attack on her husband’s reputation.

“Let’s start with [Swift], whoa. Then let’s get the facts straight,” Yael wrote. “You were given the opportunity to own your own masters, you passed. Interesting that the man you’re so ‘grossed out’ by believed in you more than you believe in yourself. Your dad is a shareholder and was notified and [Big Machine founder Scott Borchetta] personally told you before this came out. So no, you didn’t find out with the world.”

She continued, “And girl, who are you to talk about bullying? The world has watched you collect and drop friends like wilted flowers. My husband is anything but a bully, he’s spent his life standing up for people and causes he believes in.”



Yael later accused Swift of continuing to “model bullying” herself, and told her not to blame Braun for Kardashian releasing an illegally recorded phone conversation between Swift and West. She went on to insist Braun has “stood up” for Swift in the past and “challenged his clients to be kind or be quiet.”

“He believes in and supports you, I sincerely hope you can learn to love and believe in yourself the way my husband does,” Yael wrote.

She concluded, “Lastly, if you think he can control his clients, please control your fans. Leave our personal life and kids out of this. You don’t understand yet what line that crosses, but one day you will. And I hope you have the dignity, class and kindness to leave your fans out of this and have an open discussion. Tumblr can’t fix this, a phone call can.”

On Sunday, Billboard confirmed that Braun’s Ithaca Holdings bought Big Machine for over $300 million. The deal will include ownership of Swift’s original master recordings, which she claimed she has been trying to get herself “for years.”

In her Tumblr post, Swift claimed she did not hear about the deal until she read the announcement. She then accused Braun of being behind Kardashian’s infamous phone call leak. The “ME!” singer pointed out that West, a Braun client, then released his video for “Famous,” which included a nude wax figure of Swift.

“Now Scooter has stripped me of my life’s work, that I wasn’t given an opportunity to buy. Essentially, my musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it,” Swift wrote.

Swift called the deal her “worst case scenario,” adding that “never in my worst nightmares” did she think Braun would be the one to buy Big Machine.

Yael is not the only one defending Braun. His most famous client, Justin Bieber, told Swift she was “crossing a line” by criticizing his manager.

