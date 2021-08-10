✖

McDonald's is teaming up with another musician for a unique meal combo, the fast-food chain announced on Monday. Rapper Saweetie joined McDonald's to create The Saweetie Meal, now available at locations across the country. The partnership comes after McDonald's had successful team-ups with Travis Scott, J Balvin, and South Korean pop stars BTS.

The Saweetie Meal includes a Big Mac, four-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, a medium Sprite drink, tangy BBQ sauce, and "Saweetie 'N Sout sauce. The last item is the same usual Sweet 'N Sour sauce, just renamed in honor of the "Best Friend" rapper. McDonald's advises customers to mix and match the items in the meal, just as Saweetie does. You can put fries in your Big Mac to add an extra crunch or replace the burger in your Big Mac with the Chicken McNuggets.

"McDonald's and I run deep – from growing up back in Hayward, California, all through my college days – so I had to bring my icy gang in on my all-time favorites," Saweetie, 28, said in a statement. "Depending on the mood I'm in, there are so many ways to enjoy my order. I like to keep things fresh – I know that's right." The meal is also served in "icy" packaging, inspired by Saweetie's hit debut single "Icy Girl."

"We're thrilled to team up with Saweetie, a true brand fan who puts her own spin on everything she touches across music, fashion, beauty, and culture," Morgan Flatley, Chief Marketing and Digital Customer Experience Officer, McDonald's USA, added on Monday. "And now she's brought that spark and creativity to her signature McDonald's order by celebrating her love for our food and passion for mixing things up." McDonald's also launched the "Saweetie Saweetstakes." Fans can enter the contest on the McDonald's app for a chance to win two Brandon Blackwood bags and VIP tickers to see Saweetie perform in Las Vegas.

Saweetie's real name is Diamonte Harper. She shot to fame with her 2017 single "Icy Girl." Her other hit songs include "My Type," "Tap In" and "Back to the Streets" with Jhene Aiko. Earlier this year, she scored her biggest hit yet, "Best Friend," a collaboration with Doja Cat. She is set to release her first album, Pretty B*tch Music, before the end of the year. "Tap In," Back to the Streets," "Best Friend" and "Fast (Motion)" are all set to be included on the album. Saweetie planned to release it in June, but the album was delayed so she could continue working on the tracks.