Peek Inside Sammy Hagar's $3.9M French Chateau-Style Lake Arrowhead Home
When Sammy Hagar is not busy singing his hard rock hits, the Red Rocker is investing in real estate. In his latest movie, he listed a French Chateau-style Lake Arrowhead, California getaway for $3.9 million. The beautiful home is one of seven the singer owns, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com. Hagar also has homes in Mill Valley, Corte Madera, and Palm Desert in California; Maui, Hawaii; and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
Hagar, 73, was born in Salinas, California, and his family struggled to make ends meet. He was only 4 years old when he worked picking raspberries to pay for shoes to wear to school. He also had other odd jobs during school and saved up enough money to buy a guitar and taught himself how to play it. After high school, Hagar played in several bands and started his solo career in 1976.
In 1984, Hagar scored his biggest hit, "I Can't Drive 55." That same year, David Lee Roth left Van Halen, and Hagar replaced him. Although Hagar's tenure with Van Halen might not have been critically successful, the group recorded several hits and blockbuster albums before he left the group in 1996. Since then, Hagar has performed in several other bands and recorded more solo albums. He briefly toured with Van Halen again from 2003 to 2005. Outside of music, Hagar is the founder of the Cabo Wabo Tequila brand and restaurant chain. He also owns Sammy's Beach Bar Rum and hosted Rock and Roll Road Trip with Sammy Hagar Presented by Mercury Insurance for AXS TV from 2016 to 2020. Scroll on for a tour of one of the places Hagar once called home.
House on the lake
Hagar's Lake Arrowhead home was built in 2009, using granite and limestone boulders cut and carved on site. It is a unique, one-of-a-kind French chateau-style home right on the lake. It covers 6,557 square feet. It is located about 80 miles from downtown Los Angeles, reports Variety.
Family room
The rocker bought the home in 2009 for $2.3 million as a vacation retreat for his family. It has eight bedrooms and nine bathrooms. That would be plenty of room for Hagar, his wife Kari Hagar, and their daughters, Kama and Samantha. Hagar also has two sons from his first marriage, to Betsy Berardi.
Bedrooms
Every floor has incredible water views, and there are bi-fold French doors that open wide to bring the outside in. The living, dining, and family rooms are huge, featuring 30-foot-tall ceilings and fireplaces. There is also an eat-in kitchen that has enough room for people to gather while a cook uses the most up-to-date appliances available.
Elaborate showers and bathrooms
There are also plenty of amenities for guests. There is enough parking for six cars. Each level has a different guest bedroom, and each suite includes steam showers. The massive master bedroom also includes a steam shower, sauna, and fireplace.
Backyard view
The property listing is with Tracy Tutor from Douglas Elliman and Shelli Cotriss of Shell Properties. It was listed at $3.9 million in July 2020, although Hagar tried to sell it for $5.25 million in 2017. In 2018, Hagar sold a Hawaii home for $3.1 million. He still has a home in Mill Valley, California, north of San Francisco, that he bought for $160,000 in 1978. He has another lakeside home in Lake Tahoe that cost $420,000 in 2007.
More home views
Hagar recently told Celebrity Sleepover he "fell apart" after learning about guitarist Eddie Van Halen's death last year. Before he died, Van Halen and Hagar made amends, even talking about doing something together. During an October radio interview, Hagar said he spoke with Van Halen in early 2020, before the pandemic. When I called him, after years of not speaking, back in February, I think, or January, whatever it was — before COVID — he said, 'What took you so long?'" Hagar told 95.5 FM in Chicago. "It put the biggest smile on my face. I said, 'Oh my God. Don't ask me.' That was just very touching to me: 'Hey, I've been waitin.'"