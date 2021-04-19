Peek Inside Sammy Hagar's $3.9M French Chateau-Style Lake Arrowhead Home

When Sammy Hagar is not busy singing his hard rock hits, the Red Rocker is investing in real estate. In his latest movie, he listed a French Chateau-style Lake Arrowhead, California getaway for $3.9 million. The beautiful home is one of seven the singer owns, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com. Hagar also has homes in Mill Valley, Corte Madera, and Palm Desert in California; Maui, Hawaii; and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Hagar, 73, was born in Salinas, California, and his family struggled to make ends meet. He was only 4 years old when he worked picking raspberries to pay for shoes to wear to school. He also had other odd jobs during school and saved up enough money to buy a guitar and taught himself how to play it. After high school, Hagar played in several bands and started his solo career in 1976.

In 1984, Hagar scored his biggest hit, "I Can't Drive 55." That same year, David Lee Roth left Van Halen, and Hagar replaced him. Although Hagar's tenure with Van Halen might not have been critically successful, the group recorded several hits and blockbuster albums before he left the group in 1996. Since then, Hagar has performed in several other bands and recorded more solo albums. He briefly toured with Van Halen again from 2003 to 2005. Outside of music, Hagar is the founder of the Cabo Wabo Tequila brand and restaurant chain. He also owns Sammy's Beach Bar Rum and hosted Rock and Roll Road Trip with Sammy Hagar Presented by Mercury Insurance for AXS TV from 2016 to 2020. Scroll on for a tour of one of the places Hagar once called home.