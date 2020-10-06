Eddie Van Halen: Sammy Hagar Speaks out on Van Halen Guitarist's Death

Former Van Halen singer Sammy Hagar has spoken about the death of the band's guitarist, Eddie Van Halen. Hagar took to Twitter to share a photo of himself and the Van Halen, as a memorial ot his late bandmate. He added that the news left him "heartbroken," as well as "speechless." Hagar then added, "My love to the family."

On Tuesday, it was reported that Van Halen died at the age of 56, after a fight with cancer. His son Wolf later confirmed the news in a social media post. "I can't believe I'm having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning. He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss." Wolf ended his statement by writing, "I love you so much, Pop."

Heartbroken and speechless. My love to the family. pic.twitter.com/MQMueMF2XO — Sammy Hagar (@sammyhagar) October 6, 2020

Van Halen and his brother Alex founded the band, named for themselves, in the late '70s. They were soon joined by bassist Michael Anthony and singer David Lee Roth. The band really took off in the 1980s, with their album 1984 widely being considered one of the greatest rock albums of all-time. Eventually, the relationship between Roth and Van Halen grew volatile, leading Roth to quit the band. It was at this point that Hagar joined as the new Van Halen vocalist, from 1986 until 1995.

