Ryan Adams’ New Album Canceled After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Ryan Adams’ new album release has been canceled following multiple allegations of sexual harassment.

The singer’s new project, titled Big Colors, will not be released following the publication of a New York Times article where he was accused of emotional abuse and misconduct with an underage woman.

“Big Colors was our most pre-ordered album until the story broke and people immediately began cancelling their orders. Universal Music Group told us Thursday night that they would not release the album,” East Coast record chain Bull Moose told Us Weekly about the album, which was scheduled to drop on April 19.

The record store also announced the news on Twitter on Thursday, reshaping a photo of a message they received concerning the new album.

“Please be advised the Ryan Adams album below has been cancelled effective immediately. All pre-orders should be pulled down as soon as possible,” the message read.

This just in. pic.twitter.com/WCDuOwAkJG — Bull Moose Vinyl (@BullMooseVinyl) February 15, 2019

Adams had previously revealed his plans to release three new albums in 2019 under Blue Note Records and his own Pax-Am label, with the first project being Big Colors.

The record store added that another artist had replaced the singer’s release on the pre-order charts, and the group — Better Oblivion Community Center — has a connection to Adams’ scandal.

The musical duo is comprised of Conor Oberst and Phobe Bridgers, who was one of seven women to come forward about Adams in the exposé.

“Ms. Bridgers album was going to be the big indie album of February, anyway,” Bull Moose told the outlet. The album is set for release on Feb. 22.

In addition to Bridgers, 24, the seven-time Grammy nominee’s accusers include his ex-fiancée Megan Butterworth, musician Courtney Jaye and ex-wife Mandy Moore.

“His controlling behavior essentially did block my ability to make new connections in the industry during a very pivotal and potentially lucrative time — my entire mid-to-late 20s,” The This Is Us star — who was married to the indie rocker from 2009 to 2016 — said in the story.

Adams responded to the allegations made against him with a statement released on the same day as the New York Times article.

“I am not a perfect man and I have made many mistakes. To anyone I have ever hurt, however unintentionally, I apologize deeply and unreservedly. But the picture that this article paints is upsettingly inaccurate,” he said. “Some of its details are misrepresented; some are exaggerated; some are outright false. I would never have inappropriate interactions with someone I thought was underage. Period.”

He added: “As someone who has always tried to spread joy through my music and my life, hearing that some people believe I caused them pain saddens me greatly. I am resolved to work to be the best man I can be. And I wish everyone compassion, understanding and healing.”

The FBI opened an investigation Thursday into the underage claims made in the story.