Rockstar Exits Limp Bizkit Tour as Fans Worry About His Health

This summer, Limp Bizkit announced their Latin American tour, and fans couldn’t be more excited. But there’s been a recent change to the lineup.

YUNGBLUD was supposed to be on the bill, but has been replaced. According to social media announcements, he has been replaced by Bullet For My Valentine.

“Limp Bizkit‘s ‘Loserville‘ Latin American tour is kicking off on November 29th and was supposed to feature YUNGBLUD on the run, but he has now been replaced by Bullet For My Valentine,” an Instagram post reads.

The statement continues: “According to YUNGBLUD’s fan channel on IG, he shared: “I will explain. It’s something to do with my health. Please just give me a couple days. I love you all eternally.” BFMV shared their addition to the lineup saying: “South America!! We are so happy that we finally get to come and see you all and perform ‘The Poison‘ in its entirety one last time!! We’ll be supporting the one and only Limp Bizkit on their Loserville Tour and can’t wait to end the year in style with you all. It’s gonna be a mad one. See you soon.”

The rock band and featured artists will perform in Mexico, Costa Rica, Columbia, Peru, Chile, Argentina, and Brazil throughout September. The rocker has been dealt several blows since announcing the tour.

Aside from the lineup change, the band also suffered a personal loss. Despite the recent death of founding bassist Sam Rivers, the group is scheduled to return to the stage on Nov. 29 at Mexico City’s Explanada Estadio Aztec as part of its Papa Gringo Tour. Per Rolling Stone, organizers MusicVibe posted a statement on Instagram telling concertgoers, “In such a significant moment for the band and its fans, Limp Bizkit has decided to continue with its performance on November 29th.”

The statement continues: “That night, every riff and every scream of the crowd will resonate in honor of the great legacy Sam offered to Nu-Metal, because his energy will never cease.”

Rivers is lauded as the “pulse beneath every song,” as the band said in a statement post his death. HIs cause of death was not immediately revealed, but Florida emergency personnel reportedly responded to a “nonresponsive person in cardiac arrest” ahead of his eventual passing.