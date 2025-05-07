Rock Star Dies After ‘Long Illness’: David Thomas Was 71

David Thomas, lead singer of the legendary avant-garde rock band Pere Ubu, has died.

The musician passed away at his home in Brighton and Hove in East Sussex, England on Wednesday, April 23 after an unspecified “long illness,” the band said. He was 71.

“On Wednesday, April 23 2025, he died in his home town of Brighton & Hove, with his wife and youngest step-daughter by his side. MC5 were playing on the radio,” the statement read in part. “He will ultimately be returned to his home, the farm in Pennsylvania, where he insisted he was to be ‘thrown in the barn.’”

Photo Credit: Stacia Timonere/Getty Images

Remembered as “a true pioneer of the avant-garde” whose “music and art reshaped the boundaries of post-punk and inspired generations,” Thomas was born in Miami on June 14, 1953, Thomas began his rock career in 1973 when he formed the Cleveland-based group Rocket From the Tombs. After the group, which drew inspiration from Detroit bands like the Stooges and the MC5, split in 1975, Thomas and guitarist Peter Laughner went on to form Pere Ubu, whose name a reference to the avant-garde play Ubu Roi, per Billboard.

Pere Ubu released their debut single “30 Seconds Over Tokyo” in 1975, and released several more singles before their debut album, The Modern Dance, dropped in 1978. Although the group disbanded in 1982, Thomas reformed Pere Ubu in 1987. In total, the band released 19 studio albums, with the latest, Trouble on Big Beat Street, releasing in 2023. According to the band, Thomas had been recording a new album with Pere Ubu at the time of his death.

“He knew it was to be his last. We will endeavor to continue with mixing and finalizing the new album so that his last music is available to all,” Pere Ubu wrote. “Aside from that, he left instruction that the work should continue to catalog all the tapes from live shows via the official Bandcamp page.”

Pere Ubu said Thomas was also working on an autobiography, which was “nearly completed” and will be finished by the band.

“We’ll leave you with his own words, which sums up who he was better than we can,” Pere Ubu concluded the post. “’My name is David F–ing Thomas… and I’m the lead singer of the best f–ing rock n roll band in the world.’ Long Live Pere Ubu.”