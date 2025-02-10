Rock Star Battling ‘Very Serious Health Condition’: Flogging Molly Halts All Touring Plans

Flogging Molly has canceled all of its shows for 2025 amid frontman Dave King’s “very serious health condition.”

The band released a statement on Wednesday, Feb. 5, revealing that their “fearless leader,” the “inimitable Dave King,” was “currently battling a very serious health condition.”

The band asked fans to respect King’s privacy at the moment, as well as that of his wife and fellow bandmate Bridget Regan, saying they would “share as we can.” No other details about King’s health condition have been revealed at this time, but the band added, “Any good thoughts or prayers you can send Dave’s way, he and we would appreciate it.”

Dave King of Flogging Molly performs at Riot Fest 2023 at Douglass Park on September 17, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jason Squires/FilmMagic)

The statement revealed that “unfortunately Flogging Molly will be unable to perform shows in 2025,” adding, “With the Salty Dog Cruise 12 days away, the boat will sail as planned with 18 bands, and members of Flogging Molly, on board to celebrate the cruise, the community and our captain, Dave King.”

Flogging Molly’s Road To Rebellion Tour, which was scheduled to kick off on Feb. 24, has also been canceled. The band was scheduled to leave the U.S. for European performances in June, with shows and festival appearances scheduled for Austria, France, Germany and the Netherlands, among other countries. They were also scheduled to appear at Rock La Cauze in Québec, Canada on Aug. 8.

Singer Dave King of Flogging Molly performs live on stage during a concert at the Columbiahalle on February 1, 2018 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Frank Hoensch/Redferns)

Fans and friends were quick to send their love to King in the comment section, with the Dropkick Murphys band account commenting, “Sending all our love and prayers Dave.” Rock band Donots added, “Keeping Dave, Bridget and you guys in our thoughts. Truly hope everything will be fine in the end. Much love from the Donots HQ!” Pro skateboarder Steve Caballero commented, “Love and prayers for Dave’s health and recovery , sorry to hear this news and I’ll definitely keep them in our thoughts!!”

Supporting act The Aggrolites shared their own message of support on Instagram, writing Wednesday, “Out hearts to out to our family in Flogging Molly. It has just been announced that their fearless leader, the inimitable Dave King, is currently battling a very serious health condition. Please send Dave and the whole Flogging Molly family your good thoughts and prayers.”