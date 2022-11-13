Rock Guitarist Found Murdered: What We Know About Dan Fawcett's Death

Daniel Fawcett, better known as the guitarist in the Canadian hard rock band Helix back in the early 2000s, was found murdered on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 at 52 years old. Helix lead singer Brian Vollmer confirmed the tragic passing on Facebook, sharing kind words about the former guitarist.

"Yesterday Dan Fawcett, who played guitar for HELIX around 2000, was found murdered in a North London park," Vollmer wrote on the band's official Facebook. "Dan was a sweet guy-always smiling-and a great guitar player as well. No details have been released yet, so there's little more I can say here. All I can say is that both Lynda and I are in shock."

So...still in shock concerning the murder of former Helix guitar player Dan Fawcett. Dan played for us arround the year... Posted by Helix The Band on Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Another message followed with an update, including several photos of the band together at the time. "He was found deceased at a North London, Ontario park and the cops ruled it a homicide. I've been talking to friends back home on the phone and they know about as much as I do. Everyone has theories-but that's all they are-so I'm not going to get into gossip," he wrote. "Here's some photos that I was able to find quickly."

Fawcett was a well-known local musician in London, Ontario, most recently playing with Tim 'E' and the Yes Men, an Elvis Presley tribute band. He was a member of Helix from 2002 until 2004.

"He wouldn't hurt a flea. He was one of the biggest kind-hearted guys that ever walked the planet, and to take him away from his beautiful daughter, and everybody that loves him, is just such an awful thing," Tim Hendry, a fellow Elvis tribute artist who was also a close friend to the murdered guitarist for around 34 years, according to CBC.

According to CBC, the death is being treated as a murder, confirming this as the cause on Monday after receiving the call of a "suspicious" death in Gibbons Park. Sirens woke up neighbors around 7 a.m. ET on Sunday.

"[Last week] I just said, 'You know, like, get your passport updated. Let's get you down here to Pigeon Forge, because there's so much work down here," Hendry said. "He was just like, 'Yeah, I want to do this. I want to get back. I got to get back to playing...The only thing that mattered to him was his daughter, and music."

Hendry finished by telling the outlet that help was needed to "find the person who took him from us and took him from his beautiful daughter." Police are still investigating and hope that a witness will come forward with more information.