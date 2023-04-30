Rock Band Get Into Brutal Fist Fight With Each Other — and It Was Caught on Camera

Two members of the band Crazy Town got into a fistfight after a show last weekend. TMZ obtained video of the throwdown that unfolded Sunday night at Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, during which Crazy Town was performing, only to find that their lead singer, Shifty Shellshock, did not show up until the show's end. Co-vocalist Bobby Reeves had to fill in for Shellshock, making for a highly rough performance. Video has surfaced of Reeves forgetting song lyrics at times while publicly venting his frustration with Shellshock. Eventually, Shellshock was spotted in another clip that's been making the rounds, and it shows him and Reeves locked in a combative argument by an SUV, with Reeves sporting a fresh black eye. TMZ's video confirms that he was injured after they exchanged blows following the Myrtle Beach performance.

TMZ's video shows Shellshock attacking Reeves over money Shellshock believes he stole. Reeves denies that and makes some nasty comments about Shellshock's family members. Reeves then pulls a sucker punch and they go at it again, only to be separated by others. According to sources close to the band, this incident occurred immediately after they left the stage, but they later resolved the issue. The outlet was also told it was a "fight between brothers." A short time later, Reeves posted a video from his phone showing his black eye on Instagram. Singer explained he got into a fight with Shellshock, but everything was fine now and he loved him.

As if this weren't bad enough for Crazy Town, Shellshock fought with a sound guy during a show in North Carolina one night prior and was arrested for driving under the influence in South Carolina a few days after the incident, on Tuesday morning. Myrtle Beach cops were instructed to keep an eye out for a black SUV swerving between lanes with California plates, according to a police report obtained by TMZ. After receiving a call about a driver falling asleep behind the wheel of a black SUV, police visited the vehicle and found Shellshock driving and showing signs of impairment. TMZ reported Shellshock, who has publicly struggled with addiction for years, was pulled over and charged with DUI. The officers said he seemed lethargic, slurred his words, and failed the field sobriety test. Since then, the band has been dropped from the Nu-Metal Madness Tour 2.