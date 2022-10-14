Ringo Starr Shares Disappointing News for Fans After Testing for COVID-19 Again

Ringo Starr has canceled even more tour dates after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time. The former Beatles drummer announced Thursday that he was forced to cancel the remaining dates on his North American tour experiencing a rebound COVID-19 infection just three days after recovering from his first round with the virus.

The 82-year-old musician shared the upsetting news across his social media channels, admitting that he was "surprised" by the positive test results. In the post, Starr wrote, "I'm sure you'll be as surprised as I was I tested positive again for Covid the rest of the tour is off I send you peace and love Ringo." Starr did not share is he is experiencing any symptoms. Ringo and his All-Starr Band had remaining dates Friday at San Jose Civic Center in San Jose, California; Saturday at Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles, California; Sunday at the famed Greek Theatre in Los Angeles; and Oct. 19 and 20 at the famed Auditorio Nacional in Mexico City.

The news came just two weeks after Starr was forced to cancel seven tour dates after he tested positive for COVID-19. On Oct. 3, the musician's team posted to Instagram, "it has been confirmed today that Ringo has Covid and his current All Starr tour will be on hold while he recuperates. Ringo hopes to resume as soon as possible and is recovering at home. As always, he and the All Starrs send peace and love to their fans and hope to see them back out on the road soon."

On Tuesday, however, the 82-year-old told fans that he was recovered and ready to get back on the road. In a social media update, Starr wrote, "on the road again I will see you in Seattle on Tuesday the 11th Portland Wednesday I am negative peace and love everybody thanks for waiting."

The rock icon, who released his third EP, titled EP3 in September, and his North American tour had been inundated by disruptions due to the pandemic. The All Starr Band was initially set to tour over the summer, but they were forced to postpone and reschedule 12 show after Edgar Winter and Steve Lukather tested positive for the virus. Despite the abrupt cancellation of the remainder of the tour, Starr's Thursday announcement was met with nothing but support, with one fan writing, "ringo i hope you feel better soon."