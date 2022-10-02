Ringo Starr Suddenly Cancels Concert Due to Illness

Ringo Starr was forced to postpone a show in Michigan Saturday night at the last moment after he fell ill. The 82-year-old drummer also postponed Sunday night's scheduled performance in Minnesota. Starr is now touring with the latest iteration of his All Starr Band.

The "It Don't Come Easy" singer was scheduled to play the Four Winds Casino Resort in New Buffalo, Michigan on Saturday night. However, the casino announced just hours before the show was set to start that it would be postponed. "Ringo is sick and was hoping he could carry on, hence the late decision, but it has affected his voice so tonight's show, scheduled to begin in a few hours, is canceled," the statement read.

The Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band concert scheduled for 8 pm Sun. 10/2/22 in the Mystic Showroom has been postponed. Ringo is sick and was hoping to be able to perform, hence the late notice, but it has affected his voice. Ringo does not have COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/Es3BsM0HWX — Mystic Lake Casino (@mysticlake) October 2, 2022

Starr does not have COVID-19, the casino added. "Ringo and the band send Peace and Love to all the fans who came out tonight and hope to see you all soon," the statement continued. The casino asked fans to keep their tickets because the show could be rescheduled. However, refunds will be available for those who want one. More information will be released soon.

Mystic Lake Casino in Prior Lake, Minnesota issued a similar statement on Saturday, confirming Starr's Sunday night show would be rescheduled. "He and the band send peace and love to all the fans who were planning to come out and see the show. A rescheduled date will be announced in the future. All original tickets will be honored for the new date," the casino's statement read. Full refunds for the Mystic Lake Casino show will be available through Nov. 1.

The current All Starr Band line-up includes Edgar Winter, Toto guitarist Steve Lukather, Men at Work frontman Colin Hay, Average White Band guitarist Hamish Stewart, Kansas' Warren Ham, and drummer Gregg Bissonnette. The band was scheduled to tour during the summer, but they were forced to postpone after Winter and Lukather tested positive for COVID-19. Starr and the band are set to start a Canadian leg of the tour on Oct. 4 in Winnipeg. They have dates scheduled through Oct. 20, finishing with a two-night stand at Auditorio Nacional in Mexico City.

Starr has not publicly commented on his illness. He most recently published a photo on Instagram on Sept. 30, showing himself and Bissonnette getting on a private jet after their show in Toronto. Last month, Starr and fellow former Beatle Paul McCartney won Emmys for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series for The Beatles: Get Back, which is now streaming on Disney+.