Ric Ocasek, Singer of The Cars, Mourned by Fans on Social Media

Ric Ocasek, the frontman of The Cars, died on Sunday, inspiring fans of the New Wave group to mourn him on social media. Ocasek was found deceased at his New York townhouse. The Cars is best known for their hits “My Best Friend’s Girl,” “Just what I Needed,” “Since You’re Gone” and “Good Times Roll.”

According to Page Six, police were called to his home in Gramercy Park at around 4:14 p.m. after his estranged wife, Paulina Porizkova, discovered him unconscious. Sources said he died of natural causes. He was 75 years old.

After the news broke, music fans turned to Twitter to share their sadness and remember Ocasek’s best songs.

RIP Ric Ocasek. Huge Cars fan, saw them a buncha times live, met Ric a few times and he was super sweet guy. pic.twitter.com/qhowS9vIoY — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) September 16, 2019

ric ocasek wrote perfect songs. play some of the cars’ singles from 40 years ago. they sound like they were recorded yesterday. rip pic.twitter.com/1Ei2CifJFz — Jason Gay (@jasongay) September 16, 2019

“You kept it going ’till the sun fell down/

You kept it going.” #RIP Ric Ocasek. — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) September 16, 2019

This sucks so much. A massively underrated band… The Cars lead singer Ric Ocasek has died at age 75, reports say https://t.co/LhiC8eofXf — Maury Brown (@BizballMaury) September 16, 2019

Aside from his work with The Cars, Ocasek was a respected producer in the music business. He produced Weezer’s Blue Album, Green Album and Everything Will Be Alright in the End. Other artists he worked with include No Doubt, Bad Religion, Nada Surf and Bad Brains.

It’s impossible for me to imagine middle school or high school without the sound of the Cars. How shameful that we cheated on them with the Outfield. Forgive us #RicOcasek and RIP. — Hank Stuever (@hankstuever) September 16, 2019

The Cars were born the same year as I, and I’ve always held them as a quintessential sound of my childhood, and so on. The sound of an era, while also timeless. Ric Ocasek is amongst the all time best. I encourage my younger followers to seek out this music. RIP https://t.co/6HlMb2NakV — Sal Vulcano (@SalVulcano) September 16, 2019

I fucking love The Cars, so sad to hear about Ric Ocasek today. Gave us so much through his songs and the songs he produced. @thecarsband #ripricocasek — Cone McCaslin (@Cone41) September 16, 2019

Ocasek released seven solo albums between 1982 and 2005. His biggest solo hit single was “Emotion in Motion, from 1986’s This Side of Paradise.

The Cars recorded six albums between 1978 and 1987, and broke up in 1988. They reunited in 2010 to record their final album, 2011’s Move Like This. The group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018.

Ocasek is survived by Porizkova and their two children. The couple announced their separation last year after 29 years of marriage. Ocasek had two sons with his first wife and two sons with his second, Suzanne Ocasek.

Photo credit: Jim Spellman/Getty Images