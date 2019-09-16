Music

Ric Ocasek, Singer of The Cars, Mourned by Fans on Social Media

Ric Ocasek, the frontman of The Cars, died on Sunday, inspiring fans of the New Wave group to mourn him on social media. Ocasek was found deceased at his New York townhouse. The Cars is best known for their hits “My Best Friend’s Girl,” “Just what I Needed,” “Since You’re Gone” and “Good Times Roll.”

According to Page Six, police were called to his home in Gramercy Park at around 4:14 p.m. after his estranged wife, Paulina Porizkova, discovered him unconscious. Sources said he died of natural causes. He was 75 years old.

After the news broke, music fans turned to Twitter to share their sadness and remember Ocasek’s best songs.

Aside from his work with The Cars, Ocasek was a respected producer in the music business. He produced Weezer’s Blue Album, Green Album and Everything Will Be Alright in the End. Other artists he worked with include No Doubt, Bad Religion, Nada Surf and Bad Brains.

Ocasek released seven solo albums between 1982 and 2005. His biggest solo hit single was “Emotion in Motion, from 1986’s This Side of Paradise.

The Cars recorded six albums between 1978 and 1987, and broke up in 1988. They reunited in 2010 to record their final album, 2011’s Move Like This. The group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018.

Ocasek is survived by Porizkova and their two children. The couple announced their separation last year after 29 years of marriage. Ocasek had two sons with his first wife and two sons with his second, Suzanne Ocasek.

