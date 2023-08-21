Rapper Young Capone Confirmed Dead at 35 After Going Missing

Young Capone, also known as Dopeboy Ra and RaRa, has died at 35. The rapper, a protegé of Jermaine Dupri, was confirmed dead by his publicist, Aleesha Carter, on Wednesday, Aug. 16, several weeks after he was reported missing after having last been seen in Chicago. No cause of death was given.

"This is with a heavy heavy heart that I'm even posting this. We made magic when we strategically put out projects, always," Carter wrote. "Young Capone, aka Dopeboy Ra, aka Rara, was one of my first Hip Hop/ Rap clients, and I can't believe the news I just got of his unexpected passing! A friend...a client and just huge in East Atlanta. This is not the easiest post at all. Rest easy, RIP."

Born Rodriguez Smith, the rapper emerged in East Atlanta during the mid-2000s in the underground hip-hop scene, per Billboard. Over the years, he worked with industry titans like Daz Dillinger and Jermaine Dupri before signing to Dupri's So So Def record label. He went on to release his track "Lights, Camera, Action" in 2006. Before changing his name to Dopeboy Ra, the rapper releases two mixtapes – 2010's Look Who's Back and 2011's Paper and Politics. Under the stage name Dopeboy Ra, he collaborated with T.I.'s Hustle Gang collective on its 2017 album We Want Smoke. His final album, SlumMade 2.0, was released late last year.

Young Capone's passing comes after he was reported missing. According to reports, the rapper was reported missing in July after he was last seen on the south side of Chicago on 71st and California by Marquette Park. There had reportedly been growing concern regarding the Atlanta-based rapper's mental health. It is unclear if he surfaced before his passing.

Following news of his death, tributes from the hip-hop community have poured in. Dupri shared an excerpt of the Young Capone song "I'm Hot," as well as a photo of the rapper smoking in his car, which he captioned with dove emojis. Tip from Grand Hustle wrote on Instagram, "Deeply saddened by the loss of an Atlanta/Trap Muzik Legend. Sending my sincerest condolences to his loved ones during this incredibly difficult time." Djuan Hart, a music manager, remembered Young Capone as a "big talent," adding, "Condolences to his family and loved ones."