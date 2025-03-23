Rapper Sauce Walka Wounded in ‘Targeted’ Shooting, One Other Person Left Dead

Sauce Walka was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg in downtown Memphis last Saturday afternoon.

The Houston rapper, real name Albert Walker Mondane, was present at a shooting that left one man dead at the scene.

Memphis police told NBC affiliate station KRPC2-Click2Houston that the incident occurred around 2:42 PM in the 100 block of George W. Lee Avenue. The police department posted a statement on Twitter/X that read “We want to assure our community and visitors that downtown Memphis is a safe place. This was not a random act of violence. We understand the concern and reiterate that this was not random. MPD is committed to bringing those responsible to justice.”

The Ghetto Gospel rapper is a regional rap legend, and is widely credited with popularizing the slang term “drip.” He hasn’t dropped an album since 2023’s DAT BOY DEN, but continues to be prolific with guest features, appearing on tracks with well-known stars like Megan Thee Stallion, Big K.R.I.T. and Monaleo.

KRPC2 heard from Mondane’s father Sunday morning, who “expressed relief that his son survived despite the traumatic incident.”

No further details on the shooting are available at this time.