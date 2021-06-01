Rapper Lil Loaded Reportedly Dies by Suicide at 20

✖

Rapper Lil Loaded passed away this weekend, and sadly the cause of death might be suicide. Authorities confirmed rumors of his death to TMZ, and said that the case is still under investigation. Lil Loaded's attorney indicated that suicide was the cause of death in his own public statement.

Lil Loaded — whose real name was Dashawn Maurice Robertson — was a 20-year-old rapper from Texas that was rising quickly in popularity. The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that he passed away on Sunday, but did not disclose a cause of death. The cause may not have been determined yet as the investigation is ongoing. The Cedar Hill Police are handling the investigation. Loaded's attorney, Ashkan Mehryari, said: "Sadly, Mr. Robertson passed away earlier today as a result of a reported suicide."

Lil Loaded’s Last Ig Story Before his passing it looks like he committed suicide 😢💔 Rip Lil Loaded pic.twitter.com/mV7WBboHqd — raphousetv (@raphousetv2) May 31, 2021

Lil Loaded reportedly posted an ominous message on social media that worried fans shortly before his passing. It read: "Dear most high, please forgive me for my shortcomings and all of the times I've fell short of making you proud. I ask for entrance into your kingdom thru all of my mistakes. I know you love all your children, and I'm ready for my heart and soul to join you."

Lil Loaded has been on the rise since 2019 when his song "6locc 6aby" went viral on social media. He was signed to Epic Records and released a mixtape called 6locc 6aby, followed by another called CRIPTAPE. Finally, he released a full-length studio album in 2020 called A Demon In 6lue.

Lil Loaded's life has been plagued by legal issues and extreme physical violence as well. The rapper was infamous for an Instagram Live stream in July of 2020, where he laid in a hospital bed and claimed he had just been shot. He also allegedly shot his friend in October of 2020 while recording a music video. When a warrant was issued for his arrest, he turned himself in to the police two weeks later. He was indicted on a lesser charge of manslaughter in February of 2021, but the case was ongoing.

Fans are mourning Lil Loaded on social media as they try to process this tragic news. Many are also speculating about the reason for his suicide, though so far the rumors there have not been substantiated.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.