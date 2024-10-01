Rapper Chino XL's Cause of Death Revealed

Rapper Chino XL's family has released his cause of death, and it's shocking to those who knew and loved him. The New York rapper, who was part of the scene in the early 90s and mentioned in Tupac Shakur's infamous diss track "Hit Em' Up," was found unresponsive at his home on July 28 at age 50. According to his family's recent statement, he died by suicide.

"It's been the most painful and personal experience of our lives but in honor of Suicide Awareness Month, we decided to share this truth," his family said in a statement to PEOPLE . Chino's real name is Derek Keith Barbosa. The Ventura County Medical Examiner's office lists his official cause of death as asphyxia as a result of ligature hanging, the statement notes.

His family adds that Chino had been diagnosed with congenital heart failure in 2020 and stage 4 prostate cancer earlier this year. The rapper also dealt with life-long depression.

"Our father was our rock and our best friend," his daughters said in the release. "Papa Bear loved us and taught us so much. Hundreds of emails, texts, chats and beautiful posts and comments on social media, have shown us that Dad was a fountain of strength to so many. He encouraged and comforted pretty much everyone in his path and left this dimension with an untouchable creative legacy. We are grateful beyond words for our time with Dad and are overwhelmed by the immeasurable global outpouring of love from around the world."

Chino is survived by his children: Chynna, Bella, Lyric and Kiyana. He also leaves behind his stepson Shawn; five grandchildren Emmy, Emery, Chris, Luis and Dyani; his mother, Carole; and his former longtime partner Stephanie.

Aside from music, Chino had a few acting credits. He appeared as a guest star in the Comedy Central series Reno 911!, and CBS' CSI: Miami.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.