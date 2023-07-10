Rapper Casino Jizzle Murdered on Fourth of July

Memphis-based rapper Casino Jizzle was killed in a Fourth of July shooting. The musician's manager, Angie Strange, confirmed Thursday, July 6, that Casino Jizzle, real name Robert Tunstall, was the victim of a shooting on Goldbrier Lane in northeast Memphis that occurred at around 6:30 p.m. He was 27.

At this time, details surrounding the incident remain unclear. Memphis Police said they responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of Goldbrier Lane at 6:34 p.m., per WREG Memphis. When they arrived at the scene, they discovered Casino Jizzle suffering from gunshot wounds. He was "pronounced deceased on the scene," and "the known male suspect fled the scene in a black vehicle."

The suspect was later identified as Michael Clayton, 27. Memphis Police on Wednesday issued a first-degree-murder arrest warrant for Clayton. While police have yet to confirm a motive for the shooting, the musician's family said the 27-year-old and Clayton had children with the same woman, and the shooting apparently was motivated by jealousy, per the Memphis Commercial Appeal. People with information that could lead to Clayton's arrest are asked to call 901-528-CASH (2274).

The fatal July 4 shooting came just three days before Casino Jizzle was set to release his debut album, Duh. The album was released posthumously on Friday, July 7 and is available via Apple Music. Duh features 19 tracks, including "Maniac" and "Blame Me," and guest artists including Don Trip and Bankboy Wayne. Casino Jizzle was an unsigned artist, according to his Facebook page, and released five other collections of music prior to his debut album, with his other songs including "4x4real," which in three years has garnered 2.4 million views on YouTube, and "We Da Opps," with 1.1. million views.

In 2019, the musician was critically injured in a shooting outside a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in Cordova. In 2014, he pleaded guilty to felony theft and robbery. News of his passing sparked a wave of tributes from fans, with Chano On the Beat, who worked with the musician on several songs from Duh, tweeting, "RIP Casino Jizzle... Thankful to be apart of his last album." One fan wrote, "Another Memphis rapper gone too soon ...R.I.P Casino Jizzle."