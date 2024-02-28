Rapper Bigidagoe Killed in Amsterdam

Dutch rapper Bigidagoe has died following a shooting in Amsterdam. The rapper, real name Danzel Silos, was fatally shot at a business park in the Sloterdijk district as he attempted to flee in a Volkswagen Polo. The musician, a solo artist and member of hip-hop band Zone 6, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed to a local hospital, where he later died, according to local outlets. He was 26.

According to Het Parool, the shooting took place at around 5:30 a.m. local time, just after Bigidagoe attended One Night in Amsterdam, a party held at the Rhone event space less than a 10-minute walk from Amsterdam Sloterdijk station. Police have not identified a suspect in the shooting at this time and are continuing to investigate the rapper's murder. A lawyer representing the family of Silos said: "They are shocked by what happened."

The Sunday fatal shooting occurred more than three years after Bigidagoe survived a shooting in Amsterdam in August 2020. Following the incident, the rapper showed off his injuries in a music video filmed in a hospital. The musician also claimed that his mother's house had been targeted in several attacks.

The shooting also came as Bigidagoe was on trial after he and seven others were accused of kidnapping rival rapper Kobus L in 2020, threatening him with guns, and saying they would cut his fingers off. After managing to escape, Kobus L filed a complaint. Meanwhile, members of his rap outfit Zone 6 have reportedly been linked with felonies including serious physical violence and international drug trafficking. Recently, however, Bigidagoe had been trying to leave his criminal past behind, according to local media.

Just hours before the fatal shooting, Bigidagoe shared a photo of himself in a studio. In his final post, he wrote, per The Sun, "You gotta enjoy life. Tomorrow is not promised" alongside a snap of himself floating in beautiful, green sea water." The rapper's Instagram account, where he boasts more than 120,000 followers, has since become a place for fans to pay tribute, with one person writing on a recent post, "Rest in peace. We've lost a legend."